Marlins vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30

The Miami Marlins are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the final wild card spot in the National League, and they’re looking to stay hot on Tuesday night against a struggling Colorado Rockies team.

The Rockies are once again in last place in the NL West, and they dropped Monday’s series opener, 10-7, after allowing eight runs over the final five innings.

Colorado turns to Tanner Gordon (6.37 ERA) on Tuesday night for Game 2, and he’ll take on Miami right-hander Eury Perez (4.41 ERA). Perez is making his 14th start of the season, though Miami is under .500 (6-7) when he’s on the mound in 2026.

Does that open the door for a Colorado upset?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this National League showdown on June 30.

Marlins vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins -1.5 (+100)

Rockies +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Marlins: -156

Rockies: +129

Total

11.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Marlins vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Miami: Eury Perez (3-6, 4.41 ERA)

Colorado: Tanner Gordon (0-1, 6.37 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV/Rockies.TV

Marlins record: 45-40

Rockies record: 33-52

Marlins vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Hunter Goodman to Hit a Home Run (+230)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Goodman is a great bet to stay hot against Perez:

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman cannot be stopped right now when it comes to the long ball.

He’s homered five times in his last six games and 12 times in his last 24 games to push his season homer run total to 26. Goodman has been really solid over the last four weeks, hitting .261 with a 1.016 OPS for Colorado.

Now, he takes on Miami Marlins righty Eury Perez, who has given up 12 home runs in 13 appearances this season, posting a 4.41 ERA.

Goodman has 19 home runs against right-handed pitching, and he was 2-for-5 with a home run and a double in this series opener. I’ll trust him to stay hot on Tuesday night.

Marlins vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

This starting pitching is actually pretty even – Perez has a 4.92 expected ERA while Gordon has a 4.82 expected ERA – but I believe Miami is an easy bet as a road favorite.

While Perez doesn’t have great advanced numbers outside of his strikeout percentage and whiff percentage (he also ranks in the first percentile in barrel percentage), the Miami bullpen is elite this season, posting a 3.36 ERA.

Meanwhile, Colorado’s bullpen has a 5.09 ERA (28th in MLB) and has given up the second-most earned runs in the league. That, coupled with the fact that the Rockies are 0-9 when Gordon is on the mound this season, is too much to overcome on Tuesday night.

Miami scored 10 runs in Monday’s series opener, and I expect it to remain hot after winning eight of its last 10 games.

Pick: Marlins Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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