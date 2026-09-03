Marlins vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 3

The Miami Marlins are looking to complete the road sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

The Fish were floundering prior to this series, dropping five of seven games before bouncing back with 6-3 and 9-6 victories as they look to stay alive in a crowded NL Wild Card race.

Meanwhile, the Royals have now lost three in a row after winning three in a row.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Royals on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Marlins vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins -1.5 (+152)

Royals +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Marlins -102

Royals -118

Total

9 (Over -110/Under -110)

Marlins vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (13-8, 3.46 ERA)

Royals: Michael Wacha (8-8, 3.32 ERA)

Sandy Alcantara has been a bit up and down as of late, allowing four runs in six innings in his last start after throwing seven one-run frames against the Red Sox.

Michael Wacha has been stellar in his last two starts, allowing one run on three hits in seven innings against the Tigers then throwing eight shutout innings in Cleveland.

Marlins vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, ROYL

Marlins record: 71-69

Royals record: 62-78

Marlins vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Stowers OVER 1.5 Bases (-107)

Kyle Stowers struggled in his first few games back from injury, but he’s been thriving recently. He’s hit a home run in each of the first two games of this series, and is 8 for 24 (.333) with two home runs and a double in his last seven games.

The Marlins slugger also bats better against right-handed pitching, going .262 vs. RHP on the season.

Marlins vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

After two higher-scoring games to begin the series, this should be a pitcher’s duel in Kansas City tonight.

Alcantara has turned the clock back this season, and I trust him to put up a good outing against the lowly Royals. Wacha has done the same, and should be able to quiet the Marlins’ bats after a few great starts.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-110)

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.