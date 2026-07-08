Marta Kostyuk vs. Linda Nosková Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Semifinals

No. 12-ranked Marta Kostyuk continued one of the most impressive runs we’ve seen this year in women’s tennis on Wednesday, knocking off Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to reach her first-ever Wimbledon semifinal.

Earlier this year, Kostyuk made the semifinals at the French Open, and Wednesday’s win was her 22nd in her last 23 matches (her lone loss was to Mirra Andreeva in the French Open semis).

Now, she’s a slight favorite against No. 9-ranked Linda Noskova, who took down No. 25 Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals for her third straight win over a ranked opponent.

Noskova is making her first-ever semifinal appearance at a Grand Slam, though she did make the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2025. This is the second meeting between Kostyuk and Noskova all time, with the first coming at the Madrid Open in 2026.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to the semifinals and my prediction for this match.

Marta Kostyuk vs. Linda Nosková Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Marta Kostyuk: -125

Linda Nosková: +103

Total

22.5 (Over -130/Under -115)

Marta Kostyuk vs. Linda Nosková How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Marta Kostyuk vs. Linda Nosková History and Wimbledon Performance

Marta Kostyuk

We are watching one of the best runs in the sport right now with Kostyuk after she easily beat Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.

Kostyuk has lost just two sets in this entire tournament, and she’s now won 22 of her last 23 matches. The one loss? It came in the semifinals of the French Open earlier this year. Kostyuk won the Madrid Open and the Open de Rouen earlier this year to begin this streak.

Prior to 2026, Kostyuk hadn’t made it out of the third round at Wimbledon, but she has looked like the best player in the field ahead of the quarterfinals.

Kostyuk won the lone meeting between these two earlier this year. They faced off for the first time at the Madrid Open with Kostyuk winning 7-6, 6-0.

Linda Nosková

The No. 9-ranked player at Wimbledon, Noskova has knocked off three straight ranked opponents to reach the semifinals. She beat No. 17-ranked Sorana Cirstea in the third round, No. 26 Madison Keys in the fourth round and No. 25 Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals in straight sets.

Noskova had never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon prior to this tournament, and this is the first Grand Slam semifinal appearance of her career.

After a disappointing showing at Roland Garros, losing in the first round, Noskova is just a slight underdog against Kostyuk.

Marta Kostyuk vs. Linda Noskováf Prediction and Pick

Kostyuk is winning at an insane clip right now, and I’m not going to fade her against Noskova, who she easily handled already during this run.

Kostyuk dominated Noskova in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, and she dropped just five games in her quarterfinal match with Paolini.

Noskova has never made it this far at a Grand Slam, and I’m worried about her against a red-hot player like Kostyuk that nearly made a run to the French Open final.

Noskova is actually winning more of her service games than Kostyuk in 2026, but the difference between the two is that Kostyuk has won 48.8 percent of her return games to Noskova’s 32.3 percent. I think this price is way too short for Kostyuk on Thursday.

Pick: Kostyuk Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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