Marta Kostyuk vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction, Odds for French Open Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka has been upset in the quarterfinals of the French Open, which all of a sudden puts all eyes on the semifinal matchup between Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva. Before the upset, the winner of this match would've been a significant underdog to Sabalenka in the final. Now, the winner of this semifinal will be a heavy favorite against the winner of Diana Schnaider and Maja Chwalinska.

Thursday's match is also intriguing from a storyline perspective. Andreeva and Kostyuk are both young tennis players who are looking to take the next step in their careers. Andreeva has been a phenom the past couple of years and is still just 19 years old, while Kostyuk has come seemingly out of nowhere this season to quickly establish herself as one of the best women's tennis players in the world.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Thursday's semifinal match.

Marta Kostyuk vs. Mirra Andreeva Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Marta Kostyuk -128

Mirra Andreeva +106

Total

21.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Marta Kostyuk vs. Mirra Andreeva How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Marta Kostyuk vs. Mirra Andreeva: History and Tournament Results

Marta Kostyuk

Kostyuk has already set her career-best finish at a Grand Slam by making it to the semifinals. Her previous best finish was a quarterfinals appearance at the 2024 Australian Open. Kostyuk is in the midst of announcing her presence to the tennis world, and she's on her way to becoming one of the best in the world. Before Roland-Garros, she won the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole, a WTA 250 event, and then followed that up by winning the Mutua Madrid Open, a WTA 1000 tournament.

Her five wins so far this tournament have come against Oksana Selekhmeteva, Katie Volynets, Viktorija Golubic, Iga Swiatek, and Elina Svitolina.

Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva has now matched her best result in a Grand Slam in her young career. She also made it to the semifinals at the 2024 French Open as a 17-year-old. She has a 79% win rate at this tournament, her best amongst the four Grand Slams. She made it to the quarterfinals here in 2025.

Her five wins in this tournament have come against Fiona Ferro, Marina Bassols Ribera, Marie Bouzkova, Jil Teichmann, and Sorana Cirstea. Her only lost set came against Bassols Ribera in the second round.

Marta Kostyuk vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Best Bet

Andreeva was my pick to win the French Open before the tournament began, giving her out as a bet at 9-1. As good as Kostyuk has been lately and as inspiring as her story has been, I'm going to stick with the player I've been backing throughout the entire tournament.

Andreeva, despite being just 19 years old, has had more experience in deep runs at Grand Slams in her career, and she seems to be in peak form ahead of the semifinals. Outside of her lost set to Bassols Ribera in the second round, there's not a single player who has won more than four games in a set against her.

In my opinion, the odds have some recency bias baked in. I'm going to back Andreeva as the underdog in this spot.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva +106 via FanDuel

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