Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to miss his second game in a row due to a hamstring injury.

The star wideout has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Woody Marks (concussion), Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) won't play Week 11, per @AaronWilson_NFL. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 18, 2026

It's been a rough 2026 season for Harrison, who was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to Houston for a second-round pick earlier in the campaign. Harrison has appeared in just three games for Houston, catching six passes for 60 yards and a score.

He missed the team's Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and it seems like it was a tough turnaround for the former first-round pick to play on a short week.

With Harrison out, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson will handle the majority of the receiver reps for Houston.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for a Texans receiver in this AFC South battle.

Best Texans Prop Bet vs. Colts in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tank Dell OVER 2.5 Receptions (-125)

After missing all of last season and the start of the 2026 season recovering from a brutal knee injury, Tank Dell is back – and thriving – with Stroud at quarterback.

Dell and Stroud have some great chemistry in their time together in the NFL, and the young receiver has played just under 50 percent of the offensive snaps in back-to-back weeks.

In Week 9, Dell had four grabs for 105 yards and a score, receiving nine targets from Stroud. He then followed that up with a three-catch game (on four targets) against Cleveland.

Dell isn’t going to lead this receiver room in snaps, but he’s getting looks from Stroud when he’s out there and is now facing a defense that is 18th in EPA/Pass, allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the league.

I’m willing to take a shot on Dell at this discounted number on a short week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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