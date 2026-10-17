Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Sunday? (Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 6)

The Houston Texans made a major splash ahead of Week 6, trading for former top-five pick Marvin Harrison Jr. in a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Harrison Jr. struggled to begin the 2026 season, catching just five of his 13 targets in four games for Arizona. He has 85 receiving yards and one score, numbers that Houston hopes will increase in a big way with the former Ohio State star getting a new opportunity.

But, bettors shouldn't expect that to happen in Week 6.

According to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, Harrison will play, but he will have a limited role. Ryans said that the team wants to make it "as easy as possible" for the young receiver. He also said that Harrison shouldn't be expected to play all of the team's offensive snaps.

DeMeco Ryans on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s role, via @AaronWilson_NFL:



"We'll make sure it's as easy as possible for him. Don't expect him to play all 60 snaps." https://t.co/fhLbGU2YtZ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 14, 2026

According to BetMGM, Harrison is the most-bet player to find the end zone in Week 6 of the 2026 season. So, there's certainly some confidence from bettors that Harrison and is college quarterback C.J. Stroud will be able to hook up a few times against Jacksonville.

Houston Texans WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+425) is the most-bet player (by total wagers) to score a touchdown in Week 6 at @BetMGM sportsbooks — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) October 16, 2026

I'm staying away from Harrison in the prop market since his snaps are going to be limited, but I do think there's a really good case for Stroud in this AFC South showdown.

Best Texans Prop Bet vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

C.J. Stroud OVER 251.5 Passing Yards (-113)

The Jaguars are top-10 defense in EPA/PAss this season, but they’ve allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL.

So, this is a pretty favorable matchup for Stroud, who ranks 14th in EPA/Play and 13th in success rate amongst quarterbacks with at least 50 plays this season.

The former No. 2 overall pick has thrown for over 251.5 passing yards in four of his five games this season, and he has Nico Collins healthy in Week 6. Stroud is 3-for-3 hitting the OVER on this number when Collins plays, and the addition of Harrison Jr. could also improve this offense.

Stroud also has attempted 31 or more passes in every game where he’s cleared this total. Since Jacksonville has been vulnerable to some big plays in the passing game, I love the OVER for Stroud in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .