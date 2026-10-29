Is Matthew Golden Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Packers in NFL Week 8)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden missed time in practice in the lead up to Thursday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers, and he's officially listed as questionable with shoulder and foot injuries.

Golden was banged up before Week 7 as well, but he ended up playing in a loss to the Detroit Lions.

Matthew Golden (shoulder, foot) listed questionable for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 28, 2026

Earlier in the week, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the team has "hope" that Golden will play against Carolina, but he did not commit to the former first-round pick suiting up.

Matt LaFleur on whether Matthew Golden (shoulder, foot) will play on TNF, via @mattschneidman:



"I sure hope so. We’re still working through it.” — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 27, 2026

This season, Golden has been a key weapon for the Packers, picking up 36 catches on 69 targets for 540 yards and three scores in seven games. Both he and Christian Watson have been huge parts of this passing game, and Golden has played 83.6 percent of the Packers' snaps this season.

So, replacing the former Texas star won't be easy on Thursday if he's unable to go. For now, it appears Golden is a game-time decision against the Panthers, which makes him a tough player to bet on in the prop market.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Golden if he's able to go in Week 8.

Best Matthew Golden Prop Bet vs. Panthers in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

In today's best NFL props for the Panthers vs. Packers matchup, I shared why Golden could have a big game if he's able to play:

Matthew Golden OVER 4.5 Receptions (-139)

Jordan Love has thrown the ball quite a bit in the 2026 season, and former first-round pick Matthew Golden has been one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Through seven games, Golden has 69 targets, 36 catches and 540 receiving yards. He’s also found the end zone three times. Now, Love and Golden haven’t connected as much as you’d expect given his target share, but the second-year wideout still has five games with at least five receptions.

Golden also has six or more targets in every game and four games with 12 or more looks. So, the volume should be there against a Carolina defense that is pretty average against the pass (13th in EPA/Pass) this season.

I think Golden is undervalued at this number in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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