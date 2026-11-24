Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are rolling, beating the Chicago Bulls in overtime on Sunday for their third win in a row. They’ll take on another team on a three-game winning streak in the Dallas Mavericks, who swept a back-to-back over the weekend, beating the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs are 10-7 so far this season and appear to have a real shot of making the playoffs in the Western Conference. Dallas doesn’t have an elite net rating, but head coach Dusty May has pushed a lot of the right buttons with this young team.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are looking to prove they are still title contenders despite dealing with injuries and an aging core over the last few seasons. Jokic and Jamal Murray have both played at an All-Star level to open this season, and oddsmakers have Denver favored by 8.5 points at home in this Western Conference battle.

Both of these teams are 2-0 in NBA Cup Group Play, and the winner of Tuesday’s Cup game will be in first place in West Group A with just one matchup left to go.

So, who should bettors target on Tuesday night?

I’m eyeing a game pick and a player prop for this matchup, but first, let’s check out the latest odds.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavs +8.5 (-118)

Nuggets -8.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Mavs: +261

Nuggets: -324

Total

233.5 (Over -109/Under -111)

Mavericks vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Mavs record: 10-7

Nuggets record: 10-5

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Tarik Biberovic – out

Sergio de Larrea – out

Tobi Lawal – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Caleb Martin – available

P.J. Washington – questionable

Nuggets Injury Report

None to report

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Jamal Murray OVER 23.5 Points (-115)

Jamal Murray is off to a fast start in the 2026-27 campaign, and he’s one of my top prop picks for Tuesday’s NBA Cup action:

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is playing at an All-Star level once again in the 2026-27 season, averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting an insane 51.0 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from 3.

Yet, oddsmakers have Murray’s points prop all the way down at 23.5 against Dallas on Tuesday.

The Mavericks are 12th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, but they’re also allowing over 23 points per game to opposing point guards. Murray has scored 24 or more points in seven games this season, including a 45-point showing against Chicago on Sunday.

The star guard’s shooting splits are awesome, and he’s actually taking less shots (but more free throws) than he did last season.

I expect this matchup to be a closer game than the spread suggests (8.5), which could lead to a few extra crunch time minutes and shots for the Nuggets star guard. He’s worth a look to clear this number at home.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Dallas to cover on the road in this NBA Cup clash:

The Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak, but this team has struggled against the spread all season long.

Denver is just 1-4 against the number when favored at home and 7-8 against the spread overall. So, I don’t mind taking the points with Dallas in this key NBA Cup clash.

The Mavericks (10-7) have won three games in a row, and they’re expected to have Kyrie Irving in the lineup on Tuesday. That is massive for this young team, as the Mavs are 0-3 when Irving sits and 10-4 when he’s in the lineup in the 2026-27 season.

In fact, Dallas is averaging 15.1 fewer points per when Irving sits and has lost all three of those matchups by 15 or more points. So, having the star guard in action significantly improves the Mavs’ chances to win.

While I’m not going to predict a Dallas upset, it certainly can hang around with this Nuggets team. The Mavs are 5-4 against the spread as underdogs (3-3 as road dogs) and rank 17th in the league in net rating.

For comparison, Denver is 14th in net rating and ranks 10 spots lower than Dallas in defensive rating (12th vs. 22nd) so far this season.

I’m selling high on Denver after three wins in a row and taking Dallas in what could be a sneaky upset spot on Tuesday.

Pick: Mavericks +8.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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