Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

The second nationally televised game on Wednesday night features two of the last three No. 1 overall picks, as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs host Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

San Antonio is on fire at the moment, winning big against the Utah Jazz on Monday to extend its current winning streak to five games. After making the NBA Finals last season, the Spurs are in a prime spot to make a run in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder already ravaged by injuries this season.

Oddsmakers have set the Spurs as double-digit favorites at home against a Dallas team that is 4-3 through seven games and getting some All-NBA level play from Flagg. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft had a down shooting game in Monday’s loss to Sacramento, but he’ll look to bounce back on the road on Wednesday.

The Mavs are also hoping to get Kyrie Irving (injury management) back in this matchup after he missed Monday’s game. He’s currently listed as available on Wednesday.

San Antonio has taken care of business in an easier part of its schedule, but will it cover against a potentially playoff bound Dallas team?

I’m eyeing a player prop, a game pick and more for this Western Conference showdown on Nov. 4.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavs +11.5 (-115)

Spurs -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Mavs: +411

Spurs: -545

Total

226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Mavericks vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Mavs record: 4-3

Spurs record: 5-2

Mavericks vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Santi Aldama – questionable

Tarik Biberovic – out

Max Christie – out

Sergio de Larrea – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Caleb Martin – available

Spurs Injury Report

Tobias Harris – out

Jayden Quaintance – out

Mavericks vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER 5.5 Assists (-102)

In today’s best props column for SI Betting , I shared why Cooper Flagg is worth a look as a playmaker against this tough Spurs defense:

Mavericks star Cooper Flagg has been terrific to begin the 2026-27 season, averaging 25.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, and he’s picked up at least six dimes each of his last five games.

He has a tough matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday – they rank seventh in opponent assists per game – but I’m still buying Flagg at this price. The Mavs have put the ball in Flagg’s hands a ton, and he’s averaging 11.5 potential assists per game.

Outside of the season opener, Flagg has cleared this prop in every game, putting up eight or more assists in two games.

Bettors could move this line down to 5+ (at around -200), but I’m willing to bet on Flagg clearing this number for the sixth game in a row.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

Dallas had a bad loss on Monday against Sacramento, but I think that actually might have set this team at a more favorable number on Wednesday.

The Mavs are expected to get Irving back in action and Santi Aldama (questionable) could play as well against a Spurs team that is just 3-4 against the spread through seven games. San Antonio has blown out some bad teams (Utah, Sacramento) during this five-game winning streak, but the Mavs have shown they are above that crowd, posting a positive net rating this season.

Dallas is 4-2 against the spread as an underdog, knocking off Miami, OKC and Houston with outright wins.

I don’t think that Flagg and Co. will pull off an outright win, but I don’t mind them getting this many points on Wednesday.

Pick: Mavericks +11.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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