Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Fade Luka Doncic, Target Anthony Edwards)

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in a Western Conference Finals rematch on Tuesday night, and there are plenty of ways to wager on this meeting in the prop market.
I’m eyeing props for Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Luka Doncic on Tuesday, as Edwards and Randle have gotten off to fast starts in their first season playing together.
This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Mavericks, and Doncic has struggled, shooting just 5-for-22 from the field on Monday. How should we bet on him tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the best props for this game.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
- Luka Doncic UNDER 8.5 Assists (-125)
- Julius Randle OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-120)
Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
With Karl-Anthony Towns now in New York, Anthony Edwards has taken on a bigger role shooting the 3-ball – and it’s paying off.
Edwards is shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc this season, making at least five shots from deep in each game.
He’s attempted 13, 15, and 12 shots from beyond the arc – massive usage – in his three games this season. I expect him to clear 3.5 made 3s if he keeps shooting them at this rate tonight.
Luka Doncic UNDER 8.5 Assists (-125)
Through three games this season, Doncic has yet to clear 8.5 assists, putting up eight, four, and eight dimes.
Now, he has to face a Minnesota team that is one of the best defenses in the NBA, allowing just 24.0 assists per game – the 10th fewest in the NBA.
I’m not sold on Luka soaring past this number after going 0-for-3 to start the season.
Julius Randle OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-120)
Julius Randle is off to a fast start with his new team, averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 62.8 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Randle could be in line for a big game on the glass after he grabbed nine boards in two of his first three games. Despite playing alongside Rudy Gobert, Randle still is seeing 14.0 rebound chances per game, and we only need him to grab eight to clear this prop.
This is a great matchup, as Dallas is allowing 49.7 opponent rebounds per game – 25th in the NBA.
Jules has averaged at least 9.2 rebounds per game in each of his last five seasons. He’s a great bet to grab at least eight on Tuesday night.
