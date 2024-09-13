Memphis vs. Florida State Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 3
Memphis and Florida State meet in a high leverage affair in Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon.
The Seminoles return to the field after a bye week following an 0-2 start to the season, and will host College Football Playoff candidate Memphis, who will look to build on its undefeated start and score a signature win for later in the season as it looks to make the postseason.
Can FSU bounce back with a week to figure out its shaky offense?
Here's our betting preview with odds and a final score prediction.
Memphis vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Memphis: +6.5 (+100)
- Florida State: -6.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Memphis: +198
- Florida State: -245
Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Memphis vs. Florida Final Score Prediction
While Florida State has received a ton of criticism for its play to start the season, but with an early BYE week and a chance to rid it's demons at home, I think the Seminoles are in a good position to grab a win.
Here is a snippet of our betting preview for this Saturday afternoon matchup:
The Tigers' defense hasn’t been challenged yet this season, and despite some transfer talent coming in, I’m not sold. This roster is all that improved from last season’s group that was outside the top 100 in yards per play allowed.
Further, Troy was able to create explosive plays at a high rate in the Tigers' 21-point win. The scoreboard didn’t do justice to the Troy offense's ability to move the ball, as the Trojans had a 45% success rate (68th percentile compared to games last season) and a 10% explosive play rate (70th percentile).
While Memphis has one of the best offenses in the Group of Five and are more than capable of putting up points, I do believe this is a good spot for the Noles offense to get on track and take advantage of a still suspect Tigers defense.
It’s put up or shut up time for Florida State with Mike Norvell coaching against his old school. I think the home favorite gets it done in what may be a higher scoring matchup than expected.
Final Score Prediction: Florida State 30, Memphis 24
