Mercury vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, June 24

The Indiana Fever are the No. 6 seed in the WNBA standings heading into Wednesday night’s action, and they’re looking to move to 2-0 this season against the Phoenix Mercury.

Indiana picked up a nine-point win at home on Monday night against Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Co., and now the Fever are 8.5-point favorites at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night in the rematch.

Caitlin Clark (24 points) and Kelsey Mitchell (22 points) led the way for the Fever on Monday, and I’m eyeing one of those star guards as a player prop target for tonight’s matchup.

Whether you’re looking to bet on this game or not, the SI Betting team has you covered with the latest breakdown of the Mercury vs. Fever matchup, including odds, injury reports, players to watch and a prediction for the game.

Phoenix has struggled so far in 2026 after making the Finals last season, winning just four of its last 17 games while posting the worst against the spread record in the league. Does that open the door for another comfortable Indiana win?

Let’s take a look at the odds before I breakdown each of my picks for this matchup.

Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mercury +8.5 (-110)

Fever -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mercury: +295

Fever: -375

Total

175.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Mercury vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Mercury record: 5-13

Fever record: 10-7

Mercury vs. Fever Injury Reports

Mercury Injury Report

Monique Akoa Makani – out

Natasha Mack – out

Sami Whitcomb – out

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – probable

Mercury vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Mitchell 3+ 3-Pointers Made (+128)

Mitchell shot 3-for-10 from beyond the arc in Monday’s win over Phoenix, and she’s now made three or more 3-pointers in three of her last four games. On top of that, Mitchell is shooting 35.3 percent from beyond the arc on six attempts per game.

While she’s shooting a worse percentage than she did last season, Mitchell still is a lethal scorer from beyond the arc, especially in this matchup.

Phoenix ranks 14th out of 15 teams in opponent 3-point percentage and it is allowing the most 3s per game (9.7) in the WNBA. That sets up well for Mitchell, and if she’s going to push double-digit attempts again on Wednesday, she should easily hit this line.

At plus money, Mitchell is one of my favorite prop targets for Wednesday’s four-game slate in the W.

Mercury vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Fever are a great bet to cover as home favorites:

The Indiana Fever are looking to complete a 2-0 sweep of the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday after beating them by nine at home on Monday night.

Phoenix has the worst against the spread record in the WNBA this season (6-12), and it’s struggled on the road, winning just three of 10 games.

The Fever (7-3 at home) are up to the No. 6 seed in the W, and I’m going to trust them to win – and cover – again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana has a plus-4.2 net rating in the 2026 season and the Mercury continue to fall in net rating (minus-4.4) after starting off strong with a blowout win against Las Vegas this season. Since then, the Mercury are 4-13 and have dropped eight games by nine or more points.

The Fever should be able to score at will against this Mercury defense, which clocks in at No. 11 in defensive rating and dead last in opponent 3s made per game. Plus, Indiana is 5-4 against the spread as a home favorite, posting an average scoring margin of plus-9.1 points in those games.

Pick: Fever -8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .