Mercury vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Sept. 19
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The Dallas Wings host the Phoenix Mercury in their home finale on Saturday afternoon. It’s also the first half of a home-and-home series between the two teams.
The Wings went into the break on a four-game winning streak and picked up right where they left off with a 97-77 victory over the Sparks on Thursday night.
The Mercury also got a win in their return from the break, picking up a 94-91 victory at Portland on Thursday.
Dallas beat the Mercury 85-70 at home back in June.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mercury +8.5 (-115)
- Wings -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Mercury +260
- Wings -325
Total
- 173.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 19
- Time: 1:00 p.m.
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Mercury record: 15-26
- Wings record: 25-16
Mercury vs. Wings Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- Kahleah Copper – Questionable
- Kelsey Plum – Out
Wings Injury Report
- Odyssey Sims – Questionable
- Alanna Smith – Out
Mercury vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jessica Shepard OVER 19.5 Points + Assists (-122)
Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.1 points and 11.1 assists per game this season, and had nearly those numbers in the first game back from the break. The Wings forward recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds in the blowout win over the Sparks.
Shepard is capable of getting to 20 points alone, which she did in two of her last four games before the break, and she’s dishing the ball with regularity as well.
Mercury vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
The Wings are battling some injuries heading into the playoffs, including a season-ending one to rookie guard Azzi Fudd.
Dallas should be able to take care of business at home, but this spread may be a bit too long. Instead, I’m going to go with the UNDER on Saturday afternoon.
There were only 155 points in the first meeting, and the Wings held the Sparks to 77 on Thursday night.
Pick: UNDER 173.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop