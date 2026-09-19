Mercury vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Sept. 19

The Dallas Wings host the Phoenix Mercury in their home finale on Saturday afternoon. It’s also the first half of a home-and-home series between the two teams.

The Wings went into the break on a four-game winning streak and picked up right where they left off with a 97-77 victory over the Sparks on Thursday night.

The Mercury also got a win in their return from the break, picking up a 94-91 victory at Portland on Thursday.

Dallas beat the Mercury 85-70 at home back in June.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mercury +8.5 (-115)

Wings -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Mercury +260

Wings -325

Total

173.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mercury vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Mercury record: 15-26

Wings record: 25-16

Mercury vs. Wings Injury Reports

Mercury Injury Report

Kahleah Copper – Questionable

Kelsey Plum – Out

Wings Injury Report

Odyssey Sims – Questionable

Alanna Smith – Out

Mercury vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jessica Shepard OVER 19.5 Points + Assists (-122)

Jessica Shepard is averaging 14.1 points and 11.1 assists per game this season, and had nearly those numbers in the first game back from the break. The Wings forward recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds in the blowout win over the Sparks.

Shepard is capable of getting to 20 points alone, which she did in two of her last four games before the break, and she’s dishing the ball with regularity as well.

Mercury vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

The Wings are battling some injuries heading into the playoffs, including a season-ending one to rookie guard Azzi Fudd.

Dallas should be able to take care of business at home, but this spread may be a bit too long. Instead, I’m going to go with the UNDER on Saturday afternoon.

There were only 155 points in the first meeting, and the Wings held the Sparks to 77 on Thursday night.

Pick: UNDER 173.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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