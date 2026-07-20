Mets vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 20

Freddy Peralta takes the mound against his former team as the New York Mets continue their road trip with a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers starting on Monday night.

New York went into the break after getting swept by the Red Sox, but just took two of three in Philadelphia to start the second half.

Milwaukee also got swept in its final series before the break, but returned home after it to sweep the Marlins over the weekend.

This is the first series this season between these two teams.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Brewers on Monday, July 20.

Mets vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-112)

Brewers -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Mets +178

Brewers -218

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mets vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Mets: Freddy Peralta (5-8, 4.66 ERA)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (10-4, 1.62 ERA)

The Mets must have buyer’s remorse on Peralta. The right-hander hasn’t lived up to expectations this season and hasn’t been able to complete five innings in any of his last three starts. This will be his first start against his former team.

Jacob Misiorowski was showing signs of fatigue before the break. He allowed four home runs (two in each outing) in his last two starts, but he still have 21 strikeouts with no walks in just 12 innings.

Mets vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): SNY, BREW

Mets record: 42-58

Brewers record: 62-37

Mets vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Garrett Mitchell OVER 0.5 Hits (-146)

Garrett Mitchell battled through injuries during the first few years of his career, but now he’s healthy and a key part of the Brewers’ lineup. He’s batting .280 with an .827 OPS, raising his average over 30 points during a 25-for-63 (.397) stretch.

Mitchell is even better at home (.303 average) and vs. RHP (.284). I’ll take these shorter odds for him to get a hit again tonight.

Mets vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

Peralta going into Milwaukee and outdueling the NL Cy Young favorite would be a cool story, but I just don’t see it happening.

The Brewers have been absolutely dominant at home to the tune of a 32-18 record, and the Mets are 21-30 on the road this season.

I’ll take Milwaukee to win by margin to open the series tonight.

Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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