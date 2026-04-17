Mets vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 17
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The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs are heading in opposite directions ahead of Friday’s matinee at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs just won two of three in Philadelphia, outscoring the Phillies 21-6 in the last two games. Meanwhile, the Mets just got swept by the Dodgers and A’s after losing two of three to the Diamondbacks. New York’s losing streak is now at eight games.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Cubs on Friday, April 17.
Mets vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-143)
- Cubs -1.5 (+119)
Moneyline
- Mets +129
- Cubs -156
Total
- 10.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Mets vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Kodai Senga (0-2, 7.07 ERA)
- Cubs: Edward Cabrera (1-0, 1.62 ERA)
Mets vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 17
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): WPIX, MARQ
- Mets record: 7-12
- Cubs record: 9-9
Mets vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Dansby Swanson OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-111)
Dansby Swanson had a rough start to the season, going just 6 for 43 (.140) in his first 13 games. However, the shortstop has matched those six hits in his last three games in 17 at-bats, and has six walks in that span as well.
Swanson has a hit and run in each of his last five games, including a 3-for-5 night with two runs scored last time out in Philadelphia. I’ll take this pick’em price for him to stay hot as the Cubs return home.
Mets vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
The only way I can look in this game is to the Cubs, and I’m a bit surprised that we’re getting a -156 price.
Cabrera has been great for the Cubs, allowing just 3 ER in 16.2 IP thus far. Senga had two solid starts for the Mets before allowing 7 ER in 2.1 IP to the A’s last time out.
I’ll back the Cubs to stay hot and hand the Mets their ninth straight loss.
Pick: Cubs -156
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop