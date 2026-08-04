Mets vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 4

The New York Mets hit the road for a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians starting on Tuesday night.

The Mets have lost three in a row and four of their last five after winning three straight. They’ve scored just four runs in their last three games and 11 runs in their last six contests.

The Guardians have struggled recently as well, but they got some reinforcements at the trade deadline on Monday.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Guardians on Tuesday, August 4.

Mets vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-175)

Guardians -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Mets +122

Guardians -147

Total

7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Mets vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Mets: Sean Manaea (2-5, 4.42 ERA)

Guardians: Joey Cantillo (8-6, 3.88 ERA)

Sean Manaea has bounced back with two straight quality starts after allowing four runs in 4.2 innings to the Phillies. He’s yielded a total of three runs on 11 hits in 12 innings in his last two starts.

Joey Cantillo didn’t allow a run last time out, but he only completed four innings on 89 pitches against the Reds. He had allowed nine runs on 15 hits in 8.2 innings in his previous two starts.

Mets vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): SNY, CLEG

Mets record: 47-66

Guardians record: 57-56

Mets vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Joey Cantillo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-124)

Joey Cantillo has been racking up the strikeouts in recent weeks. He has 57 strikeouts in 41.2 innings in his last eight games, going OVER 5.5 strikeouts in six of those starts.

The Mets have been striking out at a 24.1% clip vs. LHP in the last 30 days, which is in the bottom-third of the league. I'll look for Cantillo to keep that going tonight at home.

Mets vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

I think this line is a bit disrespectful to the Guardians. Cleveland is at home, has a slight advantage on the mound, and is much better vs. LHP.

The Mets are just 8-21 (.275 winning percentage) vs. LHP while the Guardians are 22-16 (.578). New York is also 22-32 on the road, and can’t be feeling too good after that last homestand.

I’m taking the Guardians on the moneyline, but the run line could be worth a look as well.

Pick: Guardians -147

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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