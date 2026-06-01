Mets vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 1

The New York Mets and Seattle Mariners both bring winning streaks into their three-game set at T-Mobile Park.

The Mets head out on the road on a four-game winning streak, with the Mariners having just swept the A’s and Diamondbacks to get back over .500.

We’ll see if New York is able to keep it up on the road, where they’re just 11-18 this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Mariners on Monday, June 1.

Mets vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-205)

Mariners -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Mets +110

Mariners -132

Total

7.5 (Over +103/Under -124)

Mets vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Mets: Austin Warren (1-1, 1.40 ERA)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock (4-2, 2.78 ERA)

Austin Warren will serve as the opener in the series opener. It will be his first start of the season, with Sean Manaea (0-1, 5.56 ERA) likely the bulk reliever behind him.

Emerson Hancock has been great this season for Seattle. He’s allowed 3 ER on 11 H in 17 IP across his last three starts after the White Sox tagged him for five runs in six innings. That was the only start in which he’s allowed more than three runs this season.

Mets vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, SEAM

Mets record: 26-33

Mariners record: 31-29

Mets vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Emerson Hancock OVER 17.5 Outs (-114)

Emerson Hancock has consistently given the Mariners some length this season. He’s pitched at least six innings in 8 of 11 starts. That includes five of his last six and six of his last eight outings.

The Mariners are in the midst of a busy stretch of the schedule as well. They should let Hancock pitch as long as he can, especially if Seattle is able to get to New York’s arms.

Mets vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

The baseball season is a grind, and the Mets will be feeling that tonight in Seattle. They had to head across the country after sweeping the Marlins at home.

And while vibes are high for the Mets, the same can be said for the Mariners, who had a sweep of their own at home.

I think Hancock is being a bit underrated in the market here, especially given the Mets’ travel spot and overall road record.

Pick: Mariners -132

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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