Mets vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

The Seattle Mariners walked off the New York Mets last night to extend their winning streak to seven games. It also ended New York’s four-game win streak.

Seattle is now back over .500 overall (32-29) and at home (18-15), while the Mets are still looking to climb out of an early hole that set them back. New York is just 26-34 overall and 11-19 on the road.

Logan Gilbert looks to keep the winning ways going for Seattle at home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Mariners on Tuesday, June 2.

Mets vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-172)

Mariners -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

Mets +123

Mariners -149

Total

7.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Mets vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Mets: Huascar Brazoban (3-1, 1.86 ERA)

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.69 ERA)

The Mets are expected to use an opener once again, this time with Huascar Brazoban. He’s pitched a scoreless inning in three of his four times opening this season.

Logan Gilbert had a blip on the radar a few starts ago when he allowed seven runs (three home runs) in 6.2 innings to the Padres. Since then, he’s allowed seven hits with four walks and 12 strikeouts in 11.2 innings against the Royals and A’s.

Mets vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, SEAM

Mets record: 26-34

Mariners record: 32-29

Mets vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Bo Bichette UNDER 1.5 Bases (-156)

To say that Bo Bichette has disappointed this season would be an understatement. After batting .311 last season, he’s nearly a full 100 points below that at .216 through 60 games this year. The infielder is slugging just .303, well under his career line of .457.

Bichette is 8 for 45 (.178) in his last 12 games, going UNDER 1.5 bases in all but one of those contests. I’ll fade him again tonight against Gilbert.

Mets vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I’m not getting in the way of the Mariners right now, even if the Mets did just have a little hot streak of their own.

Gilbert gives the Mariners a good chance to win every time he takes the mound, and the Mets are once again using an opener tonight.

Give me Seattle to make it eight in a row at home.

Pick: Mariners -149

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.