Mets vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 5

The New York Mets need to start winning games in a hurry if they want to get back in the mix for a playoff spot in the National League. A division title is out of reach with them being 14.5 games back, but if they can get hot from here on out, they have a chance to get back in the wild card race.

This weekend, they'll play against the 32-29 San Diego Padres in a three-game series.

Mets vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-205)

Padres -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Mets +109

Padres -132

Total

OVER 7 (-124)

UNDER 7 (+103)

Mets vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

New York: Christian Scott, RHP (1-0, 2.97 ERA)

San Diego: Michael King, RHP (4-4, 3.18 ERA)

Mets vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): WPIX, Padres.TV Presented by UC San Diego Health

Mets record: 27-35

Padres record: 32-29

Mets vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Christian Scott UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+131) via DraftKings

I'm going to fade the Padres' offense as much as I can in this game. Their pitching has saved them of late, but they have the worst offense in baseball in more than one metric in the past 30 days. Tonight, they'll face Christian Scott, who has been extremely solid in his first seven starts. He has a 2.97 ERA so far this season. I think he'll limit the Padres to one earned run or fewer.

Mets vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the Mets as road underdogs:

I'm going to continue to fade the San Diego Padres. They have the worst offense in baseball over the past 30 days. They rank dead last in wRC+ over the past 30 days, along with an OPS of .595. The Mets' numbers aren't jumping off the charts, but a .682 OPS is miles better than the Padres', so that's good enough to justify an underdog bet on the Mets in this National League showdown.

Pick: Mets +109

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