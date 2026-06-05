Mets vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 5
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The New York Mets need to start winning games in a hurry if they want to get back in the mix for a playoff spot in the National League. A division title is out of reach with them being 14.5 games back, but if they can get hot from here on out, they have a chance to get back in the wild card race.
This weekend, they'll play against the 32-29 San Diego Padres in a three-game series.
Mets vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets +1.5 (-205)
- Padres -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline
- Mets +109
- Padres -132
Total
- OVER 7 (-124)
- UNDER 7 (+103)
Mets vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- New York: Christian Scott, RHP (1-0, 2.97 ERA)
- San Diego: Michael King, RHP (4-4, 3.18 ERA)
Mets vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 6
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): WPIX, Padres.TV Presented by UC San Diego Health
- Mets record: 27-35
- Padres record: 32-29
Mets vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Christian Scott UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+131) via DraftKings
I'm going to fade the Padres' offense as much as I can in this game. Their pitching has saved them of late, but they have the worst offense in baseball in more than one metric in the past 30 days. Tonight, they'll face Christian Scott, who has been extremely solid in his first seven starts. He has a 2.97 ERA so far this season. I think he'll limit the Padres to one earned run or fewer.
Mets vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the Mets as road underdogs:
I'm going to continue to fade the San Diego Padres. They have the worst offense in baseball over the past 30 days. They rank dead last in wRC+ over the past 30 days, along with an OPS of .595. The Mets' numbers aren't jumping off the charts, but a .682 OPS is miles better than the Padres', so that's good enough to justify an underdog bet on the Mets in this National League showdown.
Pick: Mets +109
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets