Mets vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

The New York Mets are looking to keep the good vibes going as they continue their road trip with a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates starting on Friday night.

The Mets just swept the Guardians, including a 13-6 victory to cap it off on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Pirates lost their final three games in Milwaukee after winning two of three in the middle of their road trip.

The Mets took two of three from the Pirates in New York to begin the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Pirates on Friday, Aug. 7.

Mets vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-181)

Pirates -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Mets +120

Pirates -129

Total

8.0 (Over -118/Under -102)

Mets vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Mets: Zac Thornton (2-2, 2.88 ERA)

Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (6-3, 3.15 ERA)

Zac Thornton is looking to bounce back from his shortest start since his MLB debut. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits in 4.2 innings against the Marlins. The southpaw had yielded just four runs on 16 hits in 25.1 innings across his previous four starts.

Carmen Mlodzinski is getting a chance back in the starting rotation. He had a 4.30 ERA in nine starts earlier this season, and posted a 2.15 ERA in 50.1 innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander allowed two runs on six hits in 4.1 innings against the Mets on March 29.

Mets vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): WPIX, SNP

Mets record: 50-66

Pirates record: 57-60

Mets vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Zac Thornton OVER 15.5 Outs (-116)

I expect Zac Thornton to have a bounce-back start against the Buccos.

He went at least six innings (18 outs) in four straight starts before his last outing, and the Pirates struggle mightily against left-handed pitching.

Mets vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

I’m going to fade the Pirates any chance I get when they’re facing off against a left-handed starter. They’re just 10-24 vs. LHP this season as opposed to 47-36 vs. RHP.

Pittsburgh is also fading itself as of late. The Buccos have lost three in a row and eight of their last 10 games. They’ve scored 12 runs in their last five games, and 25 in their last nine.

The Mets just swept the Guardians in Cleveland as they have injected some new energy into the club after the trade deadline.

Zac Thornton has been more than serviceable for New York, and I don’t expect the Pirates to get many innings out of Carmen Mlodzinski ahead of their shaky bullpen.

Pick: Mets +120

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.