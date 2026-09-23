Mets vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 23

The Texas Rangers host the New York Mets in the second-game of their three-game set on Wednesday night.

Last night’s loss and the Astros’ win dropped the Rangers into a tie with Houston for the AL Central lead. They are also now three games back of the final AL Wild Card spot.

The Mets have now won three of their last four games after dropping five straight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Rangers on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Mets vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets -1.5 (+152)

Rangers +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Mets -109

Rangers -110

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Mets vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Mets: Nolan McLean (11-10, 3.18 ERA)

Rangers: Cody Bradford (0-5, 4.19 ERA)

Nolan McLean bounced back with six one-run innings against the Phillies last time out. He had allowed five runs on 10 hits in five innings at Yankee Stadium in his previous start.

Cody Bradford allowed three runs in four innings in Seattle in his last start, which is an improvement on the five runs in four innings he allowed against the A’s in his previous outing.

Mets vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): SNY, RSN

Mets record: 72-85

Rangers record: 78-79

Mets vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Nolan McLean UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-149)

Nolan McLean has been one of the few bright spots for the Mets this season. He’s been especially strong in the second half of the year.

McLean had a 4.03 ERA through 16 starts, but has posted a 2.27 ERA (21 ER in 83.1 IP) in his last 14 starts. He yielded two earned runs or fewer in all but two of those starts.

The Rangers have scored just five runs in their last two games, so I see McLean silencing them again tonight.

Mets vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

I trust McLean, but I don’t necessarily have that same faith in the bullpen for the Mets. That’s also probably why this line is pretty close to a pick’em.

McLean does give the Mets a huge advantage over Bradford to start the game, though, so I’m looking at the 1st 5 Innings line.

You can get the Mets at -125 on the 1st 5 Innings moneyline, giving you push insurance, or Mets -0.5 at +110.

Pick: Mets -125 1st 5 Innings

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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