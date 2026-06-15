Mets vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 15

The Cincinnati Reds have been struggling as of late, dropping eight of 10 games to fall below .500 in the 2026 season.

Now, they’re looking to turn things around at home against the New York Mets, who are seven games under .500 and still in last place in the NL East. New York has won six of its last 10 games, but the team’s offense (24th in runs scored, 29th in OPS) has been one of the worst in baseball in 2026.

Cincy has ace Chase Burns (2.14 ERA) on the mound, and the team is favored at home as a result. Burns has led the Reds to a 9-4 record this season, and he’s been much better than Mets opener Tobias Myers (4.05 ERA).

Can New York pull off a shocking upset to gain more ground in the NL playoff picture? Or, will Burns have yet another shutdown outing?

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s series opener.

Mets vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-186)

Reds -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Mets: +119

Reds: -143

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Mets vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

New York: Tobias Myers (0-1, 4.05 ERA)

Cincinnati: Chase Burns (7-1, 2.14 ERA)

Mets vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Gray Media, Reds.TV, WXIX FOX19

Mets record: 32-39

Reds record: 33-37

Mets vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best Prop Bet

Chase Burns 7+ Strikeouts (-163)

This season, Burns ranks in the 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage and the 95th percentile in whiff percentage, making him one of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the league.

He’s struck out 88 batters in 75.2 innings of work, punching out at least seven hitters in 10 of his 13 starts, including five in a row.

While the Mets are 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game, they are still averaging over eight K’s per night. That sets up well for Burns as he looks to build on his strong start to 2026.

Mets vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Reds are a great bet to win with Burns on the mound:

Reds ace Chase Burns has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 13 outings this season, posting a 2.14 ERA in the process. He ranks in the 84th percentile in expected ERA, the 86th percentile in expected BAA and the 95th percentile in whiff percentage this season.

That puts him in a great spot to lead the Reds to a win over the New York Mets, who are 28th in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), 29th in OPS and 24th in runs scored.

New York has won six of 10 games (the Reds are 2-8 in their last 10), but it is seven games under .500 on the road.

Plus, Cincinnati is 9-4 when Burns takes the mound this season.

New York is going with Tobias Meyers (4.05 ERA) in what should be a bullpen game. The Mets have a 3.30 bullpen ERA, but I trust Burns to get the job done against a team that is still just 32-39 in the 2026 season.

Pick: Reds Moneyline (-143 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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