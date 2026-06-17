Mets vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 17

Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action opens up at 12:40 p.m. EST in Cincinnati, as the Reds and left-hander Nick Lodolo are looking to complete a sweep of the New York Mets.

New York has been outscored 17-3 in this series, and it’s now nine games under .500 on the road in 2026.

Despite that, oddsmakers have New York favored in this game with Nolan McLean (4.01 ERA) on the mound against Lodolo. It’s been a rough start to the 2026 campaign for Lodolo, as the Reds are just 2-5 in his seven starts and he has a 5.21 ERA.

Still, Cincinnati has scored a ton in this series, and it’s just two games under .500 in the 2026 season despite sitting in last place in the NL Central.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s series finale.

Mets vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets -1.5 (+119)

Reds +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline

Mets: -136

Reds: +113

Total

9 (Over -115/Under -105)

Mets vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

New York: Nolan McLean (3-4, 4.01 ERA)

Cincinnati: Nick Lodolo (2-1, 5.21 ERA)

Mets vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 12:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Reds.TV

Mets record: 32-41

Reds record: 35-37

Mets vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Carson Benge to Hit a Home Run (+650)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why Benge is a worthwhile target against Cincy:

New York Mets rookie Carson Benge has seven home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s fared extremely well against left-handed pitching. So, why not take a shot on him at +650 against Cincinnati Reds lefty Nick Lodolo?

Lodolo has struggled with the long ball in 2026, allowing eight home runs in seven starts while posting a 5.21 ERA.

Benge has just one home run over the last two weeks of action, but he’s hitting .333 with a .912 OPS and two home runs in 45 at-bats against lefties this season. There are worse options for a dart throw on Wednesday.

Mets vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

The Mets have struggled all season long, especially on offense, but this is a great matchup for them against Lodolo.

The Reds lefty ranks in the fourth percentile in expected ERA, the 14th percentile in expected BAA, allowing at least three earned runs in five of his seven starts.

I think that opens the door for the Mets to earn a road win, especially since McLean has been one of their better starters this season. The young right-hander has a 3.36 expected ERA and a 2.12 expected BAA, which rank him in the 72nd percentile and the 81st percentile, respectively.

He’s also allowed two or fewer earned runs in three starts in a row and eight of his 14 outings in 2026.

New York has struggled on the road this season, but I’ll trust the better starting pitcher on Wednesday.

Pick: Mets Moneyline (-136 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .