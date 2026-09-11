Mets vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 11

The New York Mets and New York Yankees both bring winning streaks into this weekend’s Subway Series.

The Mets have won four in a row, including a sweep in Miami this week, and the Yankees just swept the Rockies in a three-game set as they returned home.

The Mets took two of three from the Yankees at home back in May.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Yankees on Friday, Sept. 11.

Mets vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-181)

Yankees -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Mets +114

Yankees -137

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

Mets vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Mets: Nolan McLean (11-8, 3.06 ERA)

Yankees: Carlos Rodon (5-3, 3.09 ERA)

Nolan McLean has allowed two runs or fewer in five straight starts, yielding a total of five runs (four earned) in 31 innings in that span.

Carlos Rodon has been great since returning from injury, allowing one or two runs in each of his four starts.

Mets vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): WPIX, YES

Mets record: 68-78

Yankees record: 84-62

Mets vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Nolan McLean UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-130)

As mentioned above, McLean has allowed UNDER 2.5 earned runs in each of his last five starts, which hasn’t been unusual for him this season. He had a string of six straight starts with UNDER 2.5 ER from June 30 to July 30 as well, before allowing five runs in Cleveland.

McLean has now yielded fewer than three runs in 20 of 28 starts this season. I’ll take this -130 price for him to keep that up tonight.

Mets vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

This should be a great pitching matchup in the Bronx.

McLean has been great all year long for the Mets, and Rodon has been solid in his four starts in the last month.

Things can always get wonky at Yankee Stadium, but the UNDER feels like a safe bet tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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