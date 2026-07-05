Mexico vs. England Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 16

One of the most intriguing and fascinating matchups in the Round of 16 is set to take place on Sunday night when England heads to Mexico City to face Mexico with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this historic matchup.

Mexico vs. England Odds and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

To Advance

Mexico +110

England -140 (58.33% implied probability)

3-Way Moneyline

Mexico +210

England +135

Draw +210

Total

OVER 2.5 (+145)

UNDER 2.5 (-190)

Mexico vs. England How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 5

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Banorte

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Mexico record: 4-0-0

England record: 3-1-0

Mexico vs. England History and Tournament Results

England is 6-1-2 all-time against Mexico. This will be the second time they have faced each other in a World Cup. The first was a group stage match in the 1966 World Cup, which ended in a 2-0 win for England. The most recent meeting between these two teams ended in a 3-1 victory for England in a 2010 international friendly.

Mexico

Mexico has won all four of its matches so far this tournament. Its group stage wins came against South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia. Mexico then defeated Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32.

England

England defeated Croatia and Panama, but played to a 0-0 draw against Ghana in the group stage. They defeated DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32.

Mexico vs. England Best Prop Bet

Pick: Julian Quinones Anytime Goal (+310)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I made the case for betting on Julian Quinones of Mexico to score at +310:

There are three England players with better odds to score than any player on Mexico, and I think that's a mistake. Both defenses have extremely similar expected goals against numbers at 0.86 and 0.89 per 90 minutes played. That's why I think the value in the goal scorer market lies with Julian Quinones, who ranks 10th amongst all World Cup players in expected goals at 2.71. I'm surprised we're able to bet on him to find the back of the net at north of 3-1 odds.

Mexico vs. England Prediction and Pick

I think the bet to make is to wager on this match being a high-scoring game. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets:

The energy of this match in Mexico being at an all-time high, I expect it to be a high-scoring affair. Both teams have done a great job of creating offensive chances so far this tournament, especially England, which has an expected goals for of 2.13 per 90 minutes of play.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Raul Jimenez, Jude Bellingham, and Julian Quinones playing in this game, I love the OVER at +150 odds.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (+145) via BetMGM

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!