Michael Penix Jr. Injury Update Shifts Falcons' Odds vs. Bears in NFL Week 6

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury towards the end of the team's overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

Penix was hit hard and fumbled late in the fourth quarter, causing him to exit the game for one play. He returned to finish the Atlanta drive, but then former first-round pick then sat out the team's lone drive in overtime.

Backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa replaced Penix in overtime, throwing a game-ending interception to drop the Falcons to 2-3 this season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Penxi is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine how severe his injury is and if he'll miss any time.

Falcons QB Michael Penix is expected to undergo an MRI today on his ribs to determine how much, if any time, he would miss. https://t.co/RpZorR4Wxu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

The Falcons' starting quarterback was optimistic about his chances of playing in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, but the betting market isn't seeing things the same way.

"Knowing me, I'm going to be ready to go next week because I sat out enough in my career, but I'm going to do everything I can in the training room, make sure I get back to where I want to be," Penix said following Sunday's loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Falcons set as three-point underdogs at home against Chicago in Week 6. The line opened at Falcons -1.5 before their loss on Sunday night, and it's possible that quarterback injuries on both sides have shifted the odds in favor of the Bears.

Caleb Williams appears to have a chance to play in Week 6 for Chicago, which would be a major upgrade, while Penix is currently up in the air. With Penix out for the first two weeks of the season due to his ACL recovery, the Falcons were 0-2 and one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

They have completely turned that around since he returned, winning two of their three games while moving all the way up to 18th in the NFL in EPA/Play and and eighth in success rate on offense.

In his three starts, Penix has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Atlanta ground game has gotten going with Penix at the helm, as he's a clear threat to push the ball down the field.

If Penix is unable to go in Week 6, Tagovailoa appears to be next in line to start. The Falcons already struggled with Cooper Rush and Jack Strand at quarterback while both Penix and Tagovailoa missed Weeks 1 and 2.

It's possible this line could move further in favor of the Bears if either Williams is able to go -- or Penix isn't able to play -- in Sunday's matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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