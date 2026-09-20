Is Michael Pittman Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Patriots in NFL Week 2)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense will be short-handed on Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was originally listed as questionable with a foot injury, but the team downgraded him to out on Saturday.

Michael Pittman Jr (foot) downgraded to out for Week 2, per @SteelersPRBurt. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 19, 2026

Pittman did not practice in the lead up to this game, making him a long shot to play on Sunday. The Steelers are certainly going to miss him after they posted the third-worst EPA/Play on offense in their season opener.

In Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards. He played 88.1 percent of the snaps for the Steelers, so they'll need someone to step up against New England. Roman Wilson, DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Jaylen Warren all figure to see expanded roles in the passing game.

Since Pittman was unable to practice this week, it's possible the veteran wideout could be facing an absence of more than just one week.

If you're looking to bet on the Steelers in this game, the SI Betting team has an interesting prop to consider, even with Pittman in street clothes.

Best Steelers Prop Bet vs. Patriots

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he's still buying Aaron Rodgers, even with Pittman sidelined.

Aaron Rodgers UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-139)

Aaron Rodgers only threw seven interceptions in 16 games last season, and he completed 24 of 40 passes without turning the ball over in Week 1.

The Patriots were toward the bottom of the league in interceptions last season, only picking off 10 passes, tied for the 11th-fewest in the NFL. Of course, they didn’t record an interception in Week 1 while largely playing against Drew Lock.

I expect the veteran quarterback to take care of the football once again in a road battle against the Patriots.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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