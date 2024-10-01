Michigan vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
Michigan was able to avoid a second half meltdown to remain unbeaten in Big Ten play against Minnesota, but the competition remains fierce in the new look conference.
The Wolverines head to Seattle, Washington to face a Huskies team off a Big Ten opening loss to Rutgers on the road. In a rematch of the 2023 National Championship Game, both teams look vastly different in the 2024 edition. How should we handle this matchup with the Wolverines ground-based attack taking on a Washington team that is searching for its first conference win?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: +2.5 (-110)
- Washington: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Michigan: +114
- Washington: -137
Total: 40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Michigan vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Michigan Record: 4-1
- Washington Record: 3-2
Michigan vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Kalel Mullings: Mullings has taken over as the lead back for Donovan Edwards, fresh off back-to-back 100-yard outings. As the Michigan passing game continues to be non-existent with Alex Orji under center, the Wolverines need Mullings to continue to put the team in short down situations.
Washington
Will Rogers: Rogers had played at a high level despite a fully new scheme in Seattle. He is completing nearly 75% of his passes for 1,354 yards in five games with 10 touchdown passes. Despite playing on the road against a sturdy Rutgers defense, Rogers picked the Scarlet Knights apart, passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Can he keep it at home?
Michigan vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
Michigan’s offense is incredibly one-dimensional. The team runs the ball at a service academy rate, 15th in the nation at 62%.
Orji is not a capable passer, completing 17-of-35 passes across two starts this season for 118 yards and an interception. However, the threat of Orji as a rusher has helped a ton, he has carried the ball 22 times for 55 yards and has opened up lanes for the likes of Mullings and Edwards.
However, this is a sturdy Washington defense is right at the national average in defensive line yards and eighth in yards per play. The team has been plagued by penalties, bottom five in the country in penalty yards per game, but is top five in tackling, which makes me confident the team can limit explosive plays.
Offenses that can spread out the Wolverines and pass the ball, avoiding the team’s elite defensive line, have been able to find success. Michigan is ninth in yards per carry allowed, but is 55th in EPA/Pass allowed and prone to explosive plays, 1114th in explosive pass rate.
It’s worth noting against a Michigan defense that blitzes at a high rate, Rogers has had success. The Huskies quarterback is completing nearly 68% of his passes when blitzed this season with four big time throws to zero turnover worthy plays.
This matchup sets up nicely for Washington to score a home win in a low scoring affair with Rogers and the Huskies passing game showing out.
PICK: Washington ML (-137)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.