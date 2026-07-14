Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for 2026 All-Star Game, Phillies Slugger)

The best players in the game take center stage on Tuesday night in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

After last year’s game went to a swing-off, what will we have in store tonight in Philadelphia?

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets for the 2026 All-Star Game

MLB Best Bets for 2026 All-Star Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

American League vs. National League OVER 7.5 (-120)

American League (+110) at National League

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+360)

American League vs. National League OVER 7.5 (-120)

It’s always tough to try to handicap an All-Star Game, especially with nothing on the line. However, there have been two higher-scoring games in the last two years, with the American League winning 5-3 two years ago and the National League taking it 7-6 in a swing-off last year.

Citizens Bank Park is one of the more hitter-friendly stadiums in baseball, and it’s expected to be a hot and humid night in Philadelphia.

Pitching may ultimately win championships, but offense wins All-Star Games.

American League (+110) at National League

There isn’t really much to this pick. An exhibition like this should be much closer to a pick’em.

I’d probably take either team at a +110 price in what should be a coin flip game.

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+360)

After putting on a show but coming up short at the Home Run Derby last night, Kyle Schwarber will bat leadoff in front of his home fans in the All-Star Game. I think he’ll keep that going, and it’s likely that he’ll at least get two or possibly three at-bats tonight in Philadelphia.

Schwarber won the All-Star Game MVP despite going 0-for-2 in the game. He did, of course, hit three home runs in the memorable swing off to give his league the win.

I’ll take Schwarber to give the Philly fans something to cheer about tonight.

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.