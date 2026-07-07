Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Astros-Nationals, Phillies-Reds, Diamondbacks-Padres)

We have a full slate of MLB action on Tuesday with 16 games thanks to a Brewers-Cardinals doubleheader.

After a rough start to the week last night, I’m switching it up and targeting a trio of totals for Tuesday night.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, July 7.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals OVER 9 (-120)

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds UNDER 9 (-115)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres OVER 9 (-101)

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals OVER 9 (-120)

The Astros and Nationals each scored more than nine runs on their own in the series opener last night. It was a back-and-forth affair, with the Nationals overcoming a brief 6-1 deficit to take a 12-6 lead. The Astros came up just short in the ninth inning, though, as they fell 12-11 in Washington.

We have another pitching matchup that screams OVER tonight in Washington.

Tatsuya Imai has been very hit or miss this season in Houston, allowing five runs in just 1.1 innings last time out after throwing six shutout innings in Detroit. Imai could put together another solid start, but I don’t see that happening given how hot the Nats’ bats are.

Andrew Alvarez has been impressive in his recent starts, but he’s only really capable of going four innings. That leaves half the game up to the Washington bullpen, which has a 5.08 ERA.

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds UNDER 9 (-115)

Zack Wheeler is having a year worthy of an All-Star selection, but he was snubbed for next week’s game in Philadelphia. He’s coming off a down start last time out, allowing four runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings against the Pirates. The right-hander dominated the Reds last year, though, allowing just a solo home run in a complete game effort.

Andrew Abbott has also been impressive for the Reds. While not as strong as Wheeler, the southpaw routinely completes at least five innings with just a few runs on the board at most. That was the case in his start in Philadelphia in May, when he allowed two runs (one earned)on three hits in 5.1 innings.

Both teams are in a rut right now, and I expect that to continue tonight in a pitcher’s duel in Cincinnati.

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres OVER 9 (-101)

The Padres may be struggling recently, but so is Zac Gallen. The Diamondbacks starter has allowed 20 ER in 16.1 IP across his last three starts.

San Diego is giving the ball to German Marquez, who threw 56 pitches in three innings in his return from the injured list last week. He’ll serve as the opener tonight for the Padres.

The Snakes put up eight runs last night while shutting out the Padres. I don’t see San Diego going quietly tonight against Gallen, and Arizona should be able to get a few runs on the board against Marquez and the Friars.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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