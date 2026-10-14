The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to climb out of a 0-2 hole against the Milwaukee Brewers as the National League Championship Series shifts to Hollywood on Wednesday night.

The Brewers scratched out a 2-1 win in Game 1 before taking Game 2 by a final score of 7-4 at home. However, Milwaukee hasn’t been the same team on the road this season, and the Dodgers are obviously a team with playoff experience.

I have a pick and a prop for Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 14.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dodgers -1.5 (+129) vs. Brewers

Blake Snell UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-133)

Dodgers -1.5 (+129) vs. Brewers

I explained in the NLCS Game 3 betting preview why I like the Dodgers to get in the win column tonight:

The Brewers were able to maintain their home-field advantage in the first two games of the series, and I think the Dodgers will get a win at home in Game 3.

This is where the Dodgers’ depth really shows. Blake Snell would be the Game 1 or at least Game 2 starter for most teams, but Los Angeles’ acquisition of Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline pushes the veteran southpaw to Game 3 at home.

Robert Gasser has been better than people think for Milwaukee, but I’m not too sure he can go toe-to-toe with Snell. And if the Brewers get a lead, the Brewers would be smart to save their best bullpen arms for the rest of the series.

It is a big price for the Dodgers at -180, though, which is why I’m recommending the run line as my best bet. If you want to just take the moneyline, that’s fine too, but I don’t like giving out best bets at this high of a number.

Blake Snell UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-133)

I also broke down why I’m backing Blake Snell to silence the Brewers in NLCS Game 3:

Blake Snell has been terrific since returning from the injured list in early August. He allowed five runs in 39.2 innings (1.13 ERA) in his final eight regular-season starts, yielding one run or fewer in all eight outings.

The veteran southpaw then allowed just one run in his start against the Braves in the NLDS.

The Brewers weren’t as good on the road this season, and Snell has been lights out no matter where he’s pitching. In fact, Snell allowed just one run in 18 innings in three starts at Dodger Stadium after returning from the IL.

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