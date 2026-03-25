Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Giants on MLB Opening Night)

The San Francisco Giants host the New York Yankees to start the 2026 MLB season on Opening Night.

It’s a standalone game on the slate before Opening Day on Thursday, so we’ll be digging into how to bet this lone matchup on Opening Night.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, March 25

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, March 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-165)

Yankees vs. Giants UNDER 7 (-115)

Aaron Judge faces off against World Baseball Classic teammate Logan Webb to open the season. He’s fared well against Webb in his career, going 3 for 9 with 2 home runs off the right-hander.

I was looking at a few different Judge props, including him to homer (+250) or OVER 1.5 total bases (-115), if you prefer those, but I’m going with the safer OVER 1.5 HRR play tonight.

Judge went OVER 1.5 HRR in 65% of his games last season, including 68% on the road.

It’s going to be a cold spring evening in San Francisco, and there could be some shadows with a local start time of 5 p.m. at Oracle Park. That is already factored into the total, though, with a low 7 to start things off.

I still don’t think that’s low enough, though. Fried and Webb should be able to keep the bats quiet for the first five or six innings, and both sides have solid bullpen arms behind them.

It’s a pitcher-friendly environment in a pitcher-friendly park. I’ll back a boring UNDER on MLB Opening Night.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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