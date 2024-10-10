Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Yankees vs. Royals Goes Under)
The New York Mets advanced to the NLCS last night as we cashed both of our Walk-Off Wagers. We're riding a 6-0 streak this week! Let's see if we can keep it rolling.
The Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals face elimination in today's ALDS as the postseason continues to heat up.
Here's my best bet for today's action.
MLB Best Bets Today for Thursday, Oct. 10
Yankees at Royals under 7.5 (+100) at FanDuel
The New York Yankees can clinch tonight in Kansas City, while the Royals will try to win and force Game 5 in the Bronx.
Gerrit Cole was not sharp in Game 1 of this series. He allowed seven hits and four runs (three earned) in five innings pitched, walking two and striking out four.
Michael Wacha also struggled in his start, allowing three earned runs across just four innings pitched.
The difference is, this game is more consequential. Not only do I expect both pitchers to pitch at their best (Cole has a career 3.05 ERA and .99 WHIP; Wacha had a 2.79 ERA after the All-Star Break), both managers won’t hesitate to give their starters the hook if it’s time.
Neither team has been an offensive juggernaut in the postseason. The Yankees are averaging just 3.67 runs per game while the Royals are averaging 2.80.
The stars have been sluggish, too- including both AL MVP front runners. Aaron Judge is hitting just .091 while Bobby Witt, Jr. is hitting just .182. Let's grab the even money for this game to be low-scoring.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.