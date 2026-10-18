Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Junior Caminero, Guardians Slugger in ALCS Game 5)

Game 5 of the ALCS between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians takes place on Sunday afternoon, and these teams are knotted at two games apiece after Tampa Bay won Game 4.

There are a ton of props to consider in Game 5 of the ALCS, including a home run prop or two as these teams look to deliver a key blow before the series shifts back to Tampa Bay on Monday.

Drew Rasmussen (14 home runs allowed in the regular season, two in the postseason) and Parker Messick (17 home runs allowed in the regular season, one in the postseason) are on the mound in this game.

The total (6.5) is pretty low in this matchup, so we may not see a ton of offense.

While betting on home runs is a fun way to get involved in the action, these props are extremely tough to hit with the pitching in the postseason. Still, there have been a few long balls in this series, and I’m targeting one player that has already gone deep over the course of the first four games to stay hot on Sunday.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for ALCS Game 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chase DeLauter to Hit a Home Run (+970)

Chase DeLauter homered 16 times during the regular season, and he took Drew Rasmussen deep in Game 1.

The Guardians youngster was 1-for-3 against the Rays ace in the series opener, and he’s 2-for-4 against him in the regular season in his career.

DeLauter is dangerous against right-handed pitching, homering 13 times while posting an .808 OPS during the regular season.

He’s also been hot in this series, picking up five hits, three RBIs and three runs scored in four games. Overall, he’s hitting .294 with two doubles in a homer in the 2026 postseason.

There are worse bets to make at nearly 10/1 odds in Game 5.

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+497)

During the regular season, Junior Caminero hit 42 home runs and was elite against left-handed pitching.

He had a .287 batting average, a .916 OPS and homered eight times against southpaws. He has not had a ton of success against Messick in his career (1-for-12), but the lefty did allow 17 home runs in the 2026 regular season.

At some point, Caminero is going to get a hold of a ball, as he’s yet to go deep in the playoffs. Still, Caminero is hitting, picking up at least one hit in three games in this series, including two doubles.

This prop has skyrocketed all the way to +497 with Messick on the mound, but the Guardians’ bullpen has been taxed over the last few days and could be vulnerable to a long ball.

With just one game to bet on, I’m going to take a shot on the best power hitter for either team to leave the yard on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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