Mystics vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Sept. 20

A pair of playoff teams are set to face off on Sunday afternoon, as the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark host the Washington Mystics and Sonia Citron.

Washington is theNo. 8 seed in the league, but it is just two games back of the Fever (the No. 5 seed) in the standings. There is a ton at stake across the WNBA in the playoff picture over the next few weeks, and both of these teams want to close the campaign strong to improve their playoff standing.

Indiana still has a shot at a top-four seed and home court in the first round of the playoffs, and it’s favored in this matchup.

These teams played two close games earlier in the season, splitting their season series to date. That means the winner of this matchup will have the tiebreaker in the standings, which could really come into play over the final days of the regular season.

There’s a ton of ways to bet on this game, and I’m eyeing a player prop for Clark as well as a side.

Here’s a look at both of those picks, the latest odds and more for Sunday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics +6.5 (-115)

Fever -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Mystics: +205

Fever: -205

Total

178.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mystics vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, MNMT, WTHR Channel 13

Mystics record: 25-16

Fever record: 27-14

Mystics vs. Fever Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – probable

Mystics vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark UNDER 9.5 Assists (-125)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Clark is a fade candidate against Washington:

Fever star Caitlin Clark has been on a tear as of late, averaging 26.1 points and 9.5 assists per game over her last 17 games. The three-time All-Star is one of the best passers in the WNBA, but she has a tough matchup against the Washington defense on Sunday.

The Mystics are second in the league in defensive rating, second in opponent points per game and fifth in opponent assists per game, allowing less than 20 per night.

Clark had just five dimes the last time these teams met, and she had 10 assists in an overtime loss to Washington where the Fever scored 102 points much earlier in the campaign.

So, I think it’s going to take a special performance for the star guard to reach double-digit dimes on Sunday.

Even with her recent stretch, Clark is averaging 8.5 assists per game in 2026, and she’s only cleared 9.5 dimes 14 times in 37 games. She can still have a great game and fall just short of this number on Sunday.

Mystics vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have been solid against the spread in this spot, but I can’t look past the fact that they’ve played two one-possession games so far in 2026.

The Fever are peaking at the right time on offense with Clark tearing it up over her last 15 games, but Washington (No. 2 in defensive rating) could make things tough on this high-powered Fever attack.

The Mystics won a high-scoring game between these teams earlier in the year in overtime, and they hung tough in a home loss to Indiana in their last meeting.

Overall, the Mystics are a league-best 25-16 against the spread, and I like them as multiple possession underdogs.

The Fever have three straight big wins against non-playoff teams, but they have lost back-to-back games against playoff teams (Dallas and New York) in late August.

Indiana may end up winning this game, but I’ll take the points with this young Mystics squad that is still in play for the No. 6 seed.

Pick: Mystics +6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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