Mystics vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Aug. 27

A rematch is set for Thursday night in the WNBA, as the Washington Mystics take on the Phoenix Mercury for the second game in a row at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Washington dropped 94 points in a 10-point win on Tuesday, even though star guard Kelsey Plum returned to the lineup for the Mercury. Plum played just 17 minutes off the bench, and it’s unclear if she’ll have a major role down the stretch since she’s a free agent in the offseason.

Washington is making a push for the No. 5 seed – or better – in the WNBA playoffs, and it’s favored on the road in this matchup. The Mystics have won both of the meetings between these teams and are trending upward over their last 10 games, going 7-3.

Can the Mystics pull off the season sweep?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.

Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics -2.5 (-115)

Mercury +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Mystics: -142

Mercury: +120

Total

167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mystics vs. Mercury How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Mystics record: 23-15

Mercury record: 13-25

Mystics vs. Mercury Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Mercury Injury Report

Kelsey Plum -- questionable

Marta Suarez -- out

Mystics vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sonia Citron OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-112)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m going back to the well and taking Citron to hit multiple 3s against Phoenix:

Washington Mystics star Sonia Citron cashed this prop earlier in the week, and I’m going to go right back to it in the rematch between the Mystics and Mercury on Thursday.

While Citron has not shot the ball as well as she did as a rookie, knocking down just 32.4 percent of her attempts from 3, she’s a combined 8-for-12 from beyond the arc in two games against Phoenix this season.

That includes a 3-for-6 showing on Tuesday night, a great sign that Citron is willing to clear her season average (around 4.0 attempts per game) from beyond the arc against this soft Mercury defense.

Phoenix is dead last in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game and 14th in opponent 3-point percentage after Tuesday’s loss, which sets up extremely well for Citron. The former Notre Dame star has proven she can shoot the 3 with the best of them, hitting over 44 percent of her shots from 3 last season.

As long as the volume is there, Citron is a terrific bet to clear this line for the third time in as many games against Phoenix.

Mystics vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick

Washington won Tuesday’s matchup by 10 points, and the Mystics have a ton more to play for in the playoff picture than a veteran Phoenix team that has already been eliminated from contention.

The Mercury have now dropped three games in a row, and they’re just 5-13 overall at home in the 2026 season. So, bettors shouldn’t expect a different result on Thursday night.

Washington is sixth in net rating in its last 10 games and the No. 3 defense overall in the 2026 season. In two meetings with Phoenix, Washington has won by 20 and 10 points.

This line is way too close considering the fact that the Mercury have nothing but future development to really play for this season.

Pick: Mystics Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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