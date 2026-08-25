Mystics vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Washington Mystics have clinched a playoff spot, and they’re looking to improve their position in the standings on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury have struggled at home this season, winning just five of 17 games, and they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention despite have multiple All-Stars on the roster in Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and trade-deadline addition Kelsey Plum.

Plum is listed as available for Phoenix, though she hasn’t played since early August since suffering an injury. The decision to trade for the star guard – who is a free agent this coming offseason – at the deadline is one of the more baffling moves of the season, unless Phoenix is able to re-sign her in free agency.

Washington won the first meeting between these teams by 20 points, and it’s set as a slight favorite on the road on Tuesday.

Can Sonia Citron and Co. improve to 10-8 on the road?

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the second of three meetings between these teams in 2026.

Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics -3.5 (-105)

Mercury +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mystics: -155

Mercury: +130

Total

165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mystics vs. Mercury How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona Family of Sports, Merc+, MNMT, WNBA League Pass

Mystics record: 22-15

Mercury record: 13-24

Mystics vs. Mercury Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Mercury Injury Report

Sami Whitcomb -- probable

Marta Suarez -- out

Mystics vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sonia Citron OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-129)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Citron is a great prop target against the Mercury:

Second-year wing Sonia Citron has not shot the ball as well as she did as a rookie, knocking down just 31.6 percent of her attempts from 3.

However, she was 5-for-6 from deep against the Mercury in the only meeting between these teams this season, and I think she could have a big game from deep on Tuesday.

Phoenix is dead last in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game and 13th in opponent 3-point percentage. That’s a bad combo against Citron, who shot over 44 percent from 3 last season and is averaging 4.0 attempts per game from beyond the arc in 2026.

If the attempts remain in that ballpark, I think Citron could get some really great looks on Aug. 25.

Mystics vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick

Phoenix has nothing to play for at this point in the season, and it even released veteran forward DeWanna Bonner to give her a chance to chase a ring in what could be her final season.

The Mercury traded for Kelsey Plum at the deadline, but that move could come back to bite them if they can’t keep Plum in Phoenix in free agency this coming offseason.

Now, they’re set as slight underdogs on the road against a Washington team that is sixth in net rating in its last 10 games and the No. 3 defense overall in the 2026 season.

I’m buying the Mystics in this matchup, especially since they won the first meeting between these teams by 20 points.

Phoenix is just 5-12 overall at home in the 2026 season, and its 10th overall in net rating. The Mystics and the defense should be too much for this team to handle on Tuesday.

Pick: Mystics Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .