Nationals vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

The Washington Nationals may be 10.5 games out of first place in the NL East, but that doesn’t mean that they’re having a bad 2026 season.

Washington is two games over .500 and has one of the best offenses in MLB heading into Wednesday’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

After taking the first two games of this series, Washington is set as an underdog on Wednesday with lefty Foster Griffin on the mound. Griffin has been great in his return to MLB in 2026, posting a 3.63 ERA while leading the Nationals to a 10-3 record in his 13 starts.

San Francisco will counter with a lefty of its own in Robbie Ray, who has been in a bit of a rut since the start of May.

Can the Giants get back on track at home?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matinee matchup on June 10.

Nationals vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals -1.5 (+159)

Giants +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline

Nationals: -101

Giants: -120

Total

8.5 (Over -119/Under -102)

Nationals vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Washington: Foster Griffin (7-2, 3.63 ERA)

San Francisco: Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.12 ERA)

Nationals vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 3:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Nationals.TV

Nationals record: 35-33

Giants record: 27-41

Nationals vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Casey Schmitt to Hit a Home Run (+375)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Schmitt is a great target against Griffin:

San Francisco Giants slugger Casey Schmitt has a favorable matchup on Wednesday afternoon, as he’ll take on Washington Nationals lefty Foster Griffin, who has given up 14 home runs in 13 appearances in 2026.

Griffin has a 3.63 ERA, but his expected ERA (4.35) is a little higher and he ranks in just the sixth percentile amongst MLB pitchers in barrel percentage.

That’s a good sign for Schmitt, who has a .375 batting average and a .956 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, homering three times. The 27-year-old has also homered three times in the last week, pushing him to 15 long balls in 2026.

Even once Griffin exits, I like this matchup for Schmitt since the Washington bullpen has a 4.58 ERA and has allowed 45 home runs this season.

Nationals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Robbie Ray had a rough month of May, and it tanked some of his season-long numbers.

He now ranks in the 16th percentile in expected ERA (5.08), and his ERA went from 2.70 to 4.12 since the start of May. That is even after he tossed five scoreless innings in a win over the Chicago Cubs to open this month.

San Francisco is 7-6 when Ray is on the mound, but this offense isn’t nearly on par with Washington’s this season. The Nationals are No. 1 in the league in runs scored, No. 5 in OPS and No. 6 in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Giants are 22nd in runs scored despite ranking in the top half of MLB in wRC+.

Griffin has a better expected ERA (4.35) than Ray this season, and Washington is an impressive 10-3 when he’s on the mound. Washington also has the best run line record (43-25) in MLB.

I lean with the Nationals to win outright as underdogs to complete the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Nationals Moneyline (-101 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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