Nationals vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 20

The Washington Nationals are in the mix for a playoff spot in the National League, sitting at 50-50 through their first 100 games in the 2026 season.

Even though Washington is in fourth place in the NL East, it is just two games back of the final wild card spot and opens up a favorable series on the road against the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies are once again in last place in the NL West, and they’ll turn to lefty Kyle Freeland (7.36 ERA) in this series opener. Freeland has struggled in the 2026 campaign, especially since he came off the injured list after a short stint in April. He’s given up 17 home runs over his last 14 starts, posting a 8.46 ERA in the process.

The Nationals will counter with Andrew Alvarez (4.04 ERA), who has worked both as a starter and a reliever in the 2026 season.

Oddsmakers have the Nationals set as slight favorites on the road in this matchup, and I’m eyeing a player prop and a side that both favor Washington.

Nationals vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals -1.5 (+119)

Rockies +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Nationals: -125

Rockies: +104

Total

12 (Over -105/Under -115)

Nationals vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Washington: Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 4.04 ERA)

Colorado: Kyle Freeland (2-8, 7.36 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Nationals.TV/Rockies.TV

Nationals record: 50-50

Rockies record: 40-61

Nationals vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Dylan Crews to Hit a Home Run (+364)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Crews is a solid bet against a left-handed pitcher:

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews hasn’t had the smoothest MLB journey for a top prospect, but he does have a favorable matchup on Monday against the Colorado Rockies and left-hander Kyle Freeland.

This season, Freeland has a 7.36 ERA, allowing 18 home runs in 18 appearances. The Rockies are just 6-12 with him on the mound, and the veteran lefty has an 8.46 ERA and 17 home runs allowed since he came off the injured list in late April.

Crews is 1-for-1 against Freeland in his career, and the Nationals youngster has dominated lefties in 2026. Crews is hitting .328 with a .934 OPS against left-handed pitching, homering three times in less than 60 at-bats.

The Nationals have more well-known power hitters in James Wood and CJ Abrams, but I think Crews is a solid value bet in this matchup.

Nationals vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan has challenged himself to bet $100 a day for the entire year, and he’s made included this National League showdown in his best bets for Monday, July 20 :

A lot is going the Nationals way tonight. They have the second-best offense in baseball over the past 30 days with a wRC+ of 127, and they also have the best offense in baseball this season when facing left-handed pitchers with a wRC+ of 118. Now, they get to face the worst lefty starter in baseball in Kyle Freeland (7.36 ERA) at the most hitter-friendly ballpark possible. There's no limit to the amount of runs the Nationals can score tonight.

The Rockies are just 6-12 with Freeland on the mound, and he has an ERA over 8.00 in 14 starts since coming off the injured list.

I agree with MacMillan and will take Washington to win this outright as it battles for a potential wild card spot in the NL.

Pick: Nationals Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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