Nationals vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 21

The Detroit Tigers return home for the final week of the season, starting with a three-game set against the Washington Nationals.

The Tigers had a solid winning streak going before dropping four of their last five games. The Nationals have been playing well recently, too, winning six of their last eight contests.

DJ Herz and River Ryan are both set to make their season debuts after missing all of last season due to Tommy John surgery.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Tigers on Monday, Sept. 21.

Nationals vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-186)

Tigers -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Nationals +112

Tigers -135

Total

8 (Over -118/Under -102)

Nationals vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Nationals: DJ Herz (4-9, 4.16 ERA in 2024)

Tigers: River Ryan (1-0, 1.33 ERA in 2024)

DJ Herz made 19 starts in 2024 but missed all of last season and nearly all of this season due to an elbow injury. The southpaw made 10 starts in the minors this season, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on 19 hits in 25.2 innings.

River Ryan will make his Tigers debut tonight after being acquired in the Tarik Skubal trade. He, too, missed all of last season after making four starts with the Dodgers in 2024. The right-hander allowed 22 runs (20 earned) on 46 hits in 41 innings across 10 minor-league starts this season.

Nationals vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 21

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): NATS, DSN

Nationals record: 73-83

Tigers record: 73-83

Nationals vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Riley Greene OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-109)

Riley Greene is looking to finish the season on a high note in Detroit. He’s currently riding a 10-game hitting streak, going 16 for 40 (.400) with seven runs scored and 10 RBI in that span. He went OVER 1.5 HRR in nine of those 10 contests, including each of the last three.

Going back to Sept. 5, Greene is 25-for-59 (.424) with five home runs, five doubles, and a triple. I’ll take him to stay hot at home tonight.

Nationals vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

It’s a feel-good pitching matchup in Detroit tonight with both DJ Herz and River Ryan returning from Tommy John Surgery to make their first starts since 2024. There’s not a ton of analysis that you can have on that matchup, so I’m looking at how these teams have played overall as of late for this pick.

The Nats have won six of their last eight games, including two of three in St. Louis over the weekend, while the Tigers have lost four of five after a winning streak. Detroit scored just one run in each of those four losses, breaking out for 11 runs in its lone win in that span.

The Tigers may have a bit more pep in their step as they return home, but I can’t back them as favorites given their offensive struggles. I’ll take the Nationals as road underdogs given how they’ve played recently.

Pick: Nationals +112

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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