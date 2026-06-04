NBA Finals MVP Odds: Jalen Brunson Skyrockets to Favorite After Knicks Upset Spurs in Game 1

Game 1 of the NBA Finals went to the New York Knicks, and there has been a massive shakeup in the odds to win the NBA Finals MVP as a result.

New York is now favored to win the series after taking Game 1, and star guard Jalen Brunson came up big in the clutch once again, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Knicks to a 1-0 series lead.

Now, he's the favorite to win Finals MVP.

NBA Finals MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson: -105

Victor Wembanyama: +125

Karl-Anthony Towns: +1100

OG Anunoby: +7000

Stephon Castle: +9000

Dylan Harper: +15000

Josh Hart: +15000

De’Aaron Fox: +20000

Mikal Bridges: +25000

Julian Champagnie: +40000

Devin Vassell: +60000

Landry Shamet: +100000

Miles McBride: +100000

Brunson entered the series at +210 to win Finals MVP with Victor Wembanyama (-185) set as the favorite. The Spurs were favored to win this series ahead of Game 1, so it makes sense that Wemby was also favored to win Finals MVP.

But Brunson continues to put together these magical closing stretches that make him one of the most clutch players in NBA playoff history. The star guard struggled early, battling a knee injury that forced him to go back to the locker room, yet he finished with 30 points on 12-of-31 shooting to lead the Knicks to a win.

It wasn't the most efficient game from Brunson, who also turned the ball over four times, but when the Knicks needed clutch buckets, he got them.

Total clutch points scored in the Playoffs since 2023:



144 - JALEN BRUNSON

84 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

69 - Nikola Jokić

65 - Jayson Tatum @jalenbrunson1 and New York have a 1-0 series lead in the NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/rF0uisenzZ — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2026

Now at -105 to win Finals MVP, Brunson is the clear leader if the Knicks end up winning the series. Karl-Anthony Towns (18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists in Game 1) is second for New York at +1100, and he did a fantastic job defending Wembanyama in Game 1.

The Spurs star shot just 6-for-21 from the field, though he did get to the line 13 times to finish with 26 points. Still, Wembanyama also turned the ball over six times, and the New York defense was strong overall, keeping the Spurs under 100 points.

There's a long way to go in this series, but Brunson's resilience in Game 1 not only helped the Knicks win, but it catapulted him to the top spot in this market.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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