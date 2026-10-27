Nets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 27

The Boston Celtics are the only team in the NBA playing a back-to-back on Tuesday, as they knocked off the Chicago Bulls on Monday night to improve to 2-1.

Jayson Tatum and Co. put together a monster third quarter to pull away from the rebuilding Bulls, and they have another rebuilding team coming to town on Tuesday, as Egor Demin, Mikel Brown Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets look for their first win of the 2026-27 season.

Brooklyn has losses to Charlotte, Cleveland and Indiana this season, losing badly on Sunday against Tyrese Haliburton and the exciting Pacers. The Nets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, and they’re likely going to be in the mix for the relegation zone in the NBA (worst three records) this season.

Tatum and the Celtics have rebounded nicely from a season-opening loss to Detroit, beating New York and Chicago in back-to-back games while posting the fourth-best offensive rating in the NBA.

Can they cover as double-digit favorites at home on Tuesday?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this divisional battle on Oct. 27.

Nets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +11.5 (-110)

Celtics -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Nets: +425

Celtics: -575

Total

222.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Nets vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, DAZN (YES), NBA League Pass

Nets record: 0-3

Celtics record: 2-1

Nets vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Tyler Bilodeau – out

Joshua Jefferson – out

Grant Nelson – out

Drake Powell – out

Ben Saraf – out

Celtics Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Nets vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-189)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why this is a great matchup for Tatum to get on track from beyond the arc:

Tatum has gotten off to a slow start shooting the 3-ball, going 5-for-22 across three games, including an 0-for-7 showing against Detroit in the season opener.

However, he was 2-for-5 from 3 on Monday in a blowout win against the Chicago Bulls, and the six-time All-Star has a great matchup against a struggling Brooklyn team on Tuesday.

The Nets are dead last in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game (17.3), and they’re 28th in opponent 3-point percentage. So, this Boston team should look to bomb away from downtown, as they rank first in 3s made per game and fifth in 3-point attempts per game this season.

Tatum has four seasons in his NBA career where he averaged at least three made 3-pointers per game, and he took 10.1 3s per night in his last full season (the 2024-25 campaign). If he’s anywhere near that usage against this Nets team, he’s a great bet to go OVER on Tuesday.

Nets vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Boston blew a big lead in its season opener against Detroit, but the C’s have covered in back-to-back games since then, knocking off the defending champion Knicks and blowing out Chicago on Monday.

The win over the Bulls could be a sign for things to come against a Nets team that is just 22nd in defensive rating and 24th in net rating this season. Brooklyn was crushed by Indiana on Sunday and has the worst 3-point defense (in terms of opponent made 3s per game) in the NBA.

That’s where Boston has a huge advantage, as the C’s make the most 3s in the league and take them at one of the highest rates this season. Joe Mazzulla has drilled his team on winning the possession battle, and Boston is simply a more talented team than Brooklyn, which is playing a ton of young guys and hoping to find some pieces for the future.

The Nets are just 1-2 against the spread to start the season with an average scoring margin of minus-12.7.

Even on the second night of a back-to-back, the C’s are in a good spot since they didn’t have to exert too much energy in the second half to blow out the Bulls on Monday. I’ll lay the points with Boston at home, where it was an impressive 30-11 in the 2025-26 season.

Pick: Celtics -11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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