Nets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

The defending champion New York Knicks are off to a slow start in the 2026-27 season, dropping four of their first six games.

Now, they’re favored at home against a Brooklyn Nets team that is just 1-5 through six games after picking up their first win of the season against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have won 14 consecutive games against Brooklyn, and they’re hoping to turn this season around against some more favorable opponents. Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin sat out Brooklyn’s matchup with Indiana on Sunday, and this Nets team is looking like a potential relegation zone squad in the 2026-27 season.

The Knicks’ offense has been one of the 10 worst in the NBA this season, which is pretty shocking after last year’s playoff run. Can the Knicks get back on track at home?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Nets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +14.5 (-105)

Knicks -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Nets: +625

Knicks: -950

Total

220.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Nets vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): MSG, DAZN (YES), NBA League Pass

Nets record: 1-5

Knicks record: 2-4

Nets vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Knicks Injury Report

Jose Alvarado – questionable

Nets vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 21.5 Points (-117)

This season, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.8 points per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range.

While Brunson remains the No. 1 option for this Knicks offense, Towns had gotten off to a better start this season, scoring 22 or more points in four of his six games despite averaging just 14.5 shots per game.

I like this matchup for Towns against a Brooklyn team that is just 19th in the league in defensive rating and 26th in opponent 3s made per game. Towns already has three games this season with at least three made shots from deep, and he’s had a solid floor in this market, scoring 19 or more points in all six of his games.

Nets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the points in this rivalry matchup:

The Brooklyn Nets picked up their first win of the 2026-27 season on Sunday, knocking off the short-handed Indiana Pacers.

The Nets sat multiple players in that game, including rookie Mikel Brown Jr., who could be back in the lineup for Monday’s matchup with the defending champion New York Knicks. That could propel the 1-5 Nets to at least a cover, as they’re 14.5-point underdogs at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have won 14 consecutive games against Brooklyn, but they’re off to a slow start this season, going 1-5 against the spread while ranking 20th in the league in offensive rating. New York barely held on to beat the Chicago Bulls last week, and I don’t love laying this number against the Nets.

Brooklyn is just 23rd in net rating, but it has more veteran talent with Julius Randle in the fold alongside Michael Porter Jr. Randle has a nice revenge spot against his former team on Monday.

While I expect the Knicks to win this game, they have not played well enough this season to justify laying 14.5 points – even at home – against anyone. New York has only covered the spread in a win over Detroit this season and has an negative-1.1 net rating (18th in the league) through six games.

Pick: Nets +14.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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