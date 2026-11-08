Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 8

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks are off to a strong start in the 2026-27 season, going 5-4 through nine games and 5-2 when guard Kyrie Irving is in the lineup.

Irving is off the injury report and set to face his former team – the Brooklyn Nets – on Sunday.

Brooklyn is playing the second night of a back-to-back, and it’s just 2-7 this season, ranking 22nd in net rating. The addition of Julius Randle has given Brooklyn a higher floor in the 2026-27 season, but this team is still expected to be one of the worst in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Mavs are firmly in the mix for a play-in spot especially if Flagg – my favorite prop target in this game – continues to play at an All-NBA level.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup between the Nets and Mavs.

Nets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +7.5 (-103)

Mavs -7.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Nets: +261

Mavs: -324

Total

222.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Nets vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (YES), KFAA-TV, MavsTV, NBA League Pass

Nets record: 2-7

Mavs record: 5-4

Nets vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Mavs Injury Report

Tarik Biberovic – out

Sergio de Larrea – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Caleb Martin – available

Nets vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (+104)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why Flagg is worth a look at home against Brooklyn:

Cooper Flagg is well on his way to an All-Star berth in his second NBA season, and he’s looking to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Flagg is averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season, shooting 46.5 percent from the field. While Flagg isn’t averaging 14 or more rebounds and assists, I think he’s worth a shot in this market – especially at plus money – against this Brooklyn team.

The Nets are one of the better teams in the league on the glass (eighth in rebound percentage), but they’re just 18th in opponent assists per game.

Flagg has 14 or more rebounds and assists in four games in the 2026-27 campaign, including 15 and 17 in his last two matchups. He’s worth a shot at this price on Sunday.

Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

Dallas comes into Sunday’s game against Brooklyn off a win against Utah, and it snapped a two-game skid after losses to Sacramento and San Antonio.

Dallas is just 18th in the league in net rating through the first few weeks of action, but it should be able to beat a Brooklyn team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and is just 2-7 in the 2026-27 season, including a 1-4 record on the road.

Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving have been pretty lethal as a duo this season, and the Mavs are 5-2 when Irving is in the lineup this season.

Dallas’ offense has been the biggest issue for this team (18th in offensive rating), but the Nets are a bottom-10 team in both offensive and defensive rating. Plus, Dallas is No. 11 in defensive rating despite a tough schedule to open the season.

The Mavs are 6-3 against the spread, and they should be able to handle this Nets team that is in the mix for the relegation zone in the 2026-27 season.

Pick: Mavericks -7.5 (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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