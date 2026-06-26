New Zealand vs. Belgium Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

All four Group G teams are still alive to advance to the knockout stage at the World Cup.

Belgium has gotten off to a disappointing start to its tournament, but at 0-2-2, it can still win the group if some things break its way. Meanwhile, New Zealand, despite currently being in last at 0-1-1, will lock up a berth in the knockout stage with a win.

That makes this Friday night matchup a big one. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets.

New Zealand vs. Belgium Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

New Zealand +1500

Belgium -600

Draw +650

Total

OVER 3.5 (-104)

UNDER 3.5 (-118)

New Zealand vs. Belgium How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: BC Place

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Universo/Fox One

New Zealand record: 0-1-1

Belgium record: 0-2-0

New Zealand vs. Belgium History and Tournament Results

These two teams have never faced each other on the international stage.

New Zealand

New Zealand started its tournament by playing Iran to a 2-2 draw. They lost their second match by a score of 3-1 to Egypt.

Belgium

Belgium has two draws on its record. Its first match of the tournament was a 1-1 draw against Egypt, and its second match ended in a 0-0 draw against Iran.

New Zealand vs. Belgium Best Prop Bet

Elijah Just Anytime Goal (+650)

I'm not afraid to bet on a player from New Zealand to score in this match. Elijah Just has scored twice in this tournament, and it 23rd amongst all players in expected goals at 1.59. That's enough for me to take a shot on him scoring a third time at +650.

New Zealand vs. Belgium Prediction and Best Bet

Belgium is certainly better than its record indicates, but I don't think they are as good as the betting market is treating them. I also think New Zealand is being underrated. The Kiwis don't have much going for them defensively, but their offense has been fantastic. They're 14th amongst all teams in the tournament in expected goals for through their first two matches at 1.57.

If New Zealand can score at least once, I think they can keep this game within reach. Belgium may win, but I'm willing to bet on it not being a blowout.

Pick: New Zealand +2.5 (-146) via FanDuel

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