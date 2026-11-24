The 2026 NFL MVP is no longer Joe Burrow’s award to lose, as the Cincinnati Bengals star saw his odds drop considerably after the team lost to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Burrow went from -155 to -110 to win the award while San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy has come all the way down from +210 to +120 to win MVP. Purdy led the 49ers to a major win on Sunday Night Football over the Minnesota Vikings, giving the team a 9-1 record heading into Thanksgiving Week.

The MVP is starting to become a two-player race between Burrow and Purdy, as another underwhelming Josh Allen performance pushed him back to +850 to win MVP this season. Patrick Mahomes (+1600) is the only other player that is inside 40/1 to win the award through the first 11 weeks.

Allen and Mahomes are set to face off on Thanksgiving, which could cause a huge shift in the MVP odds.

Let’s get back to Burrow, though, who remains the odds-on favorite in this market. The star quarterback had his streak of games with four or more touchdowns snapped in Week 11, but he didn’t play poorly. Cincy still scored 20 points and Burrow completed 70 percent of his passes for 300 yards, two scores and no picks. He’s up to 29 passing scores and has thrown for 3,095 yards.

Burrow and Purdy both have impressive passing numbers, but the 49ers’ record could end up being the deciding factor in this race. Even though Burrow played well, the loss to Washington nearly cut Purdy’s odds in half while Burrow dropped back closer to even money.

The Bengals have a favorable schedule the rest of the season, but at 7-3, they’re facing a bit of an uphill battle to overtake Buffalo, Kansas City or Denver for the best record in the AFC.

Here’s a look at how the MVP odds stack up with Week 12 and the Thanksgiving slate set to begin on Wednesday.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Joe Burrow: -110

Brock Purdy: +120

Josh Allen: +850

Patrick Mahomes: +1600

Jahmyr Gibbs: +4000

Trevor Lawrence: +4000

Caleb Williams: +5000

Jordan Love: +5500

Jared Goff: +6000

Dak Prescott: +7000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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