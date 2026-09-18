NFL MVP Odds: Caleb Williams 'Without a Doubt' Receiving Most Love in Market Ahead of Week 2

Many people believed that if the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams were able to take another step forward after a strong 2025 season, the Bears would have one of the best offenses in the NFL and Caleb Williams would be an MVP candidate.

Through the first week of the 2026 NFL campaign, that seems to be exactly what's happening. The Bears whalloped the Carolina Panthers, winning 59-37, and Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, then added 65 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns himself.

As you'd expect, the performance has led his odds of winning the NFL MVP to skyrocket. We spoke to several sportsbooks that confirmed that he's now one of the most popular bets to win the award.

Johnny Avello, the Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, spoke about how the Bears' quarterback is now all the way up to +600 on the odds list, behind only Josh Allen (+500). That's a huge jump from where he was before the preseason at +1300.

"We had money on Caleb Williams for the last couple of months and money continues to come [in] on him. Brock Purdy and [Trevor] Lawrence both took some more money this week, but Williams is now identified as one of the favorites at +600."

Ty Gour, a Sports Trader with Fanatics Sportsbook confirmed that Williams is by far the most popular MVP bet right now.

"As far as most bets, without a doubt it's Caleb Williams. We took nearly three times more action than any other selection in the MVP market, so leaps and bounds ahead of everyone else." Gour would go on to say it didn't take long for the odds to shift. "He opened play [on Sunday] at 14-1, and he closed the day at 7-1 for MVP."

It's an exciting time for Bears fans. Obviously, we can't bank too much on just a single week of action, but if Williams' Week 1 performance is any indication, he may end up not only reaching but surpassing the expectations that Chicago fans had for him when they selected him first overall two years ago.

The Bears are favored at home to the Vikings in Week 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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