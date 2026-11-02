NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen’s Lead Widens; Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye Rising

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season saw a major shift in the odds to win the MVP, as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen came out of his bye week and led his team to a 36-10 win over Baltimore to further his MVP case.

Allen threw a couple of late scores to pad his stat line, and he’s now +140 to win MVP with Lamar Jackson (thumb) set to hit injured reserve and miss at least the next four weeks.

Entering Week 8, Allen was favored over Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow in the odds to win the MVP, but a wild game by Burrow in an overtime win over Tennessee has now pulled the latter two into a tie for second place. Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers were on a bye in Week 8, so his MVP case was almost guaranteed to take a hit with other quarterbacks playing well.

The top five in the MVP odds is pretty familiar, though two young quarterbacks – Drake Maye and Caleb Williams – are knocking on the door of that group with Williams still to play on Monday night. Despite missing three games, Williams remains in the mix to win the award, though oddsmakers told Sports Illustrated that his path there is going to be tough.

“He's been our second most popular selection since he came back, only trailing Josh Allen,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “So, he has been hugely popular, and that could be for a variety of reasons, including just him playing for the Chicago Bears, along with their own team success.

“But for a player like him, his resume becomes pretty tough to get near the top, and the reason being is that as good as he may play in 14 games, Josh Allen will likely have a stronger resume in 17 – or whoever the healthy quarterback ends up being that is able to play 17 on a good team that has good numbers.

“So, in order for him to really have a chance at the award, he'd need to have an outstanding 14-game stretch. And he can't really afford to miss another game, so that's also something that is priced in at the minute. So while what he's doing is likely MVP-worthy or near that echelon, it's the fact that he needs to be pretty much perfect.”

With Burrow, Allen, Maye and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence all turning in big showings on Sunday, here’s where things stand in the latest MVP odds with Week 9 approaching.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen: +140

Joe Burrow: +425

Brock Purdy: +425

Trevor Lawrence: +850

Patrick Mahomes: +1100

Drake Maye: +1300

Caleb Williams: +1400

Jordan Love: +2500

Jared Goff: +2800

Matthew Stafford: +6000

Jahmyr Gibbs: +6000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +7500

C.J. Stroud: +7500

Kenneth Walker III: +10000:

Dak Prescott: +10000

Bryce Young: +10000

Bijan Robinson: +10000

No other player has better than +15000 odds to win MVP.

Josh Allen Remains Clear Favorite to Win NFL MVP

Allen wasn’t awesome for a lot of the Bills’ Week 8 win over Baltimore, but he ended the day with some strong counting numbers, throwing for 289 yards and two scores while adding another touchdown on the ground.

The former league MVP is up to 11 passing touchdowns and nine rushing scores in seven games, the Bills (6-1) are in the driver’s seat to earn the top spot in the AFC. That puts Allen in a great spot in this market, and it's a big reason why he moved from +165 to +140 after Sunday’s win.

Joe Burrow’s 'Jekyll and Hyde' Game Still Helps MVP Case

Joe Burrow took Bengals fans, fantasy players, bettors and just about everyone else on a rollercoaster ride in Week 8.

Yet, he somehow went from +500 to +425 to win the MVP and is now tied for second in the odds.

Burrow threw five touchdown passes and ran for the winning score in overtime while also tossing three terrible interceptions. He’s now thrown 13 touchdown passes over the last three games and has 22 combined scores in the 2026 season.

The Bengals (5-2) are in a great spot to win the AFC North with Jackson injured, and Burrow has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league in a top-five offense when he’s healthy. It’s hard to keep him out of this conversation even if the turnovers (six picks in seven games) are a concern.

Drake Maye Rising in MVP Odds Despite Receiver Injuries

No A.J. Brown. No TreVeyone Henderson, No Mack Hollins. No Romeo Doubs.

And yet, Drake Maye combined for three scores (two passing, one rushing) and threw for 199 yards in a win over Miami.

The Patriots are now 5-3 and firmly in the wild card mix in the AFC, and it’s important to remember they are the only team to beat Allen and the Bills this season. That could come into play in the AFC East standings later on in the season.

Maye moved from +1600 to +1300 to win MVP after Sunday’s win.

Trevor Lawrence Jumps in Latest MVP Odds

Lawrence remains in the MVP conversation for the 2026 season, especially after Jacksonville improved to 5-2 with an easy win over the Colts on Sunday.

The former No. 1 overall pick completed 10 of his 14 passes for 210 yards, three scores and no picks, pushing his season-long numbers to 17 passing scores, four picks and 1,690 passing yards.

The Jacksonville offense is one of the five best in the league in EPA/Play, and it easily dropped 42 points on a terrible Colts team. He jumped up to +850 to win MVP and the Jags are in a prime spot to win the AFC South in 2026.

Honorable Mention(s): Let’s start with some primetime mentions, as Caleb Williams (+1400) is rising and has some momentum to win MVP. Multiple oddsmakers have told me that he’s one of the most-bet players in this market, even though he’s missed three games in 2026. Jordan Love (+2500) saw his odds jump a bit after another win in Week 8, beating Carolina on Thursday. Love has 16 touchdown passes in eight games and has a potential MVP-swinging matchup against Maye on Sunday. Jahmyr Gibbs (+6000) continues to be the driving force of the Detroit offense, and one oddsmaker told me ahead of Week 8 that he remains one of the top-bet long shots and a major liability in this market. Gibbs had another 168 total yards and a score in the win over Minnesota. Bo Nix (+15000) had an awful start to the season, but all of a sudden Denver is 6-2 and he’s played better over the last two weeks. He likely isn’t going to win this award, but I wouldn't be shocked if he finds himself inside 100/1 in a few weeks. Brock Purdy (+425) was on the bye in Week 8. He has a favorable matchup coming up with a shaky Las Vegas defense that could vault him back into the clear No. 2 spot this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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