NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds: Jahmyr Gibbs Holds Edge Over Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III

The race for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in the 2026 season, as two non-quarterbacks – Jahmyr Gibbs and Jaxon Smith-Njigba – have both put themselves into the MVP conversation so far in 2026.

Gibbs currently is atop the odds board to win the Offensive Player of the Year, but three players (Gibbs, JSN and Kenneth Walker III) are +650 or shooter while Bijan Robinson (+1200), Ja’Marr Chase (+1500) and Derrick Henry (+1700) are all lurking after strong starts to the 2026 campaign.

All season long, the SI Betting team will be tracking the award races in the NFL to share who has the edge and a few players with value in the betting market.

While there is a long way to go in the 2026 season, it’s becoming pretty clear that JSN (the reigning Offensive Player of the Year) and Gibbs are going to be right near the top of the odds in this market.

Here’s how things look through three weeks, and a quick breakdown of the case for each of the top three players.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jahmyr Gibbs: +330

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +550

Kenneth Walker III: +650

Bijan Robinson: +1200

Ja’Marr Chase: +1500

Derrick Henry: +1700

CeeDee Lamb: +2500

Amon-Ra St. Brown: +2500

Josh Allen: +2800

Chris Olave: +2800

Jonathan Taylor: +3000

Christian McCaffrey: +3000

James Cook: +3500

No other player has shorter than +5000 odds to win this award.

Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is a deserving favorite in this market, as the Lions’ running back has done it all on offense through three weeks.

Not only is Gibbs on pace for well over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, but he’s got a chance to push for a 1,000-yard rushing season and a 1,000-yard receiving season. The former first-round pick has 65 carries for 307 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and four scores while reeling in 18 of his 21 targets for 156 yards and two more touchdowns.

Gibbs scored three times in a win over the New York Jets in Week 3, and he’s averaging over 27 touches a game. That could be a long-term concern when it comes to Gibbs’ health, but for now it has allowed him to put up some insane numbers on offense.

With David Montgomery out of town, the Lions should rely on Gibbs as their bellcow back for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The most impressive part of JSN’s start to the season is the fact that he’s done it with Sam Darnold really only playing in one game.

The star wideout has caught 27 of his 36 targets for 405 yards and six scores this season, scoring multiple touchdowns in back-to-back games. Smith-Njigba has at least 122 receiving yards in every game, and he caught four touchdown passes over the first two weeks with Drew Lock at the controls.

The Seahawks star receiver is truly matchup proof, and he’s received at least 11 targets in every game in 2026. That gives him a really solid floor, especially since Seattle loves to push the ball down the field to him. JSN is averaging 15.0 yards per catch in 2026.

He’s on pace to have an even better season than he did in 2025 when he captured this award.

Kenneth Walker III

Imagine if Seattle still had JSN and Kenneth Walker III?

The Kansas City Chiefs running back has been terrific to start the 2026 season, carrying the ball 65 times for 360 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and two scores while catching 11 of his 18 targets for 82 yards and two more touchdowns.

Walker has actually been better than Gibbs running the ball this season, torching Denver and Indianapolis for over 100 yards in Weeks 1 and 2. However, he doesn’t get nearly as much volume in the passing game as Gibbs, who is averaging six catches per contest.

The Chiefs are off to a 3-0 start, and the addition of Walker has completely changed their offense, as they rank sixth in the NFL in EPA/Play this season. If the former second-round pick continues to put up insane rushing numbers, he’ll be in the conversation for OPOY all season long.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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