Upsets were few and far between for the second straight week in the NFL, but for the second straight week, we were able to predict one of them. Yours truly gave out the Los Angeles Chargers to upset the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in last week's upset picks roundtable, and they came through for us.

Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer

Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting

Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Gilberto Manzano Week 11 Upset Pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+215) vs. Detroit Lions

It didn’t go well for me last week betting against the Lions. But this time it will be different! Remember, a broken clock is right twice a day. Anyway, Detroit will have a few challenges in this one, including facing a tough Tampa Bay defense a week after having to play a game in Germany. The Lions’ explosive offense had trouble generating points against Green Bay, Minnesota, and Miami (the Dolphins!) before bouncing back against the Patriots last week. Perhaps Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles could use some of those blueprints to slow down star running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Also, this will be the Lions’ first game without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Patriots.

Peter Dewey Week 11 Upset Pick

Baltimore Ravens (+114) vs. Carolina Panthers

If you’re going to make a case for an upset this week where there are five teams favored by double digits, I don’t mind targeting the Baltimore Ravens in their clash with the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina barely came away with a win over a bad New Orleans team in Week 10, and it remains pretty banged up on both sides of the ball. The Panthers are a top-10 team in the league in EPA/Play on offense, but they’re in the middle of the pack in EPA/Play on the defensive side of the ball. Carolina is also allowing 4.4 yards per carry on the ground, so this could be the week Derrick Henry gets going.

The Ravens are coming off a pretty huge loss at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, but Jacoby Brissett wasn’t bad in that matchup, and he may have led this Baltimore team to a win had Zay Flowers not lost a costly fumble late in the fourth quarter.

I don’t think that any team in the NFC South should be trusted as a favorite, as the division as a whole is just 4-17 against the AFC North over the last four seasons and 63-111 overall against non-NFC South teams during that stretch.



Iain MacMillan Week 11 Upset Pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+215) vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions' already bad and injured defense continues to take big hits. Now it's their star pass-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, who is out for the season after celebrating a sack against the Patriots on Sunday. He joins a list that includes D.J. Reed, Kerby Joseph, Devin White, and Jack Campbell, who are on the injured list. It's enough to convince me that now is the time to sell your Lions' stock.

Detroit now has to take on a Buccaneers team that's fresh off a BYE week, and that ranks in the top five in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. While the Lions' offense is certainly elite, they're going to struggle to rack up the amount of points they need to aid their limping defense.

Baker Mayfield's injury status is up in the air, which could make this bet tough to win, but if he plays, we're in a great spot. Even if he doesn't, Tampa Bay can win this game with their defense and rushing attack alone. They're my upset pick of the week.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.